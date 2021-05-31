Log in
    ACT   DE000A2YNT30

ALZCHEM GROUP AG

(ACT)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052

05/31/2021 | 11:06am EDT
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback 
AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the 
Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 
2021-05-31 / 17:04 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AlzChem Group AG 
Disclosure 
according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 
and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 
10^th Interim report 
In the period from May 24 up to and including May 28, 2021, a total of 2.631 shares of AlzChem Group AG were acquired 
as part of the share buyback program announced on February 2, 2021. The total number of shares acquired to date as part 
of this buyback amounts to 25.982. The acquisition was carried out by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main/ 
Germany via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of AlzChem Group AG. 
The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume per day were as follows: 
Buyback date  Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 
26.05.2021            1.253                    25,0160                   31.345,00 
27.05.2021            1.204                    24,8517                   29.921.50 
28.05.2021             174                     24,9000                   4.332,60 
?                     2.631                    24,9331                   65.599,10

This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back program are also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/de/investor-relations/stock/ share-buy-back in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Trostberg, May 31, 2021

AlzChem Group AG Contact: Sabine Sieber Head of Investor Relations & Communications -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-05-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      AlzChem Group AG 
              Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32 
              83308 Trostberg 
              Germany 
Phone:        +498621862888 
Fax:          +49862186502888 
E-mail:       ir@alzchem.com 
Internet:     www.alzchem.com 
ISIN:         DE000A2YNT30 
WKN:          A2YNT3 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart 
EQS News ID:  1202800 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1202800 2021-05-31

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1202800&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 31, 2021 11:05 ET (15:05 GMT)

