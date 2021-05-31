PRESS RELEASE : AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052

DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback AlzChem Group AG: Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 2021-05-31 / 17:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AlzChem Group AG Disclosure according to Article 5 of the EU Regulation 596/2014 and Article 2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation 2016/1052 10^th Interim report In the period from May 24 up to and including May 28, 2021, a total of 2.631 shares of AlzChem Group AG were acquired as part of the share buyback program announced on February 2, 2021. The total number of shares acquired to date as part of this buyback amounts to 25.982. The acquisition was carried out by ODDO BHF Aktiengesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main/ Germany via the stock exchange (XETRA) on behalf of AlzChem Group AG. The total number of repurchased shares, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume per day were as follows: Buyback date Total number of shares Weighted average price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 26.05.2021 1.253 25,0160 31.345,00 27.05.2021 1.204 24,8517 29.921.50 28.05.2021 174 24,9000 4.332,60 ? 2.631 24,9331 65.599,10

This information as well as the detailed information on the individual daily transactions related to the buy-back program are also published on the Company's website at https://www.alzchem.com/de/investor-relations/stock/ share-buy-back in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Trostberg, May 31, 2021

AlzChem Group AG Contact: Sabine Sieber Head of Investor Relations & Communications -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

