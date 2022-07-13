Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. AMA Corporation Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALAMA   GB00BNKGZC51

AMA CORPORATION PLC

(ALAMA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-07-12 am EDT
1.005 EUR   +19.64%
02:01aAMA : Notification of a patrimonial transaction
GL
07/08AMA : Collaboration and co-development for the benefit of health professionals and patients.
PU
06/29Ama corporation plc shareholders general meeting
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AMA: Notification of a patrimonial transaction

07/13/2022 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of a patrimonial transaction

AMA CORPORATION PLC (“AMA”) (ISIN GB00BNKGC5 – ticker ALAMA) was informed on July 12, 2022 by Messrs Claude, Michel, Yves, Gérard and Christian GUILLEMOT, founding shareholders and directors of AMA, of a patrimonial reorganization resulting in the transfer of AMA shares held by Guillemot Brothers Ltd to the company Guillemot Brothers SAS.

On July 12, 2022, transfers of AMA shares representing 34.38% of the capital were made between the British holding company Guillemot Brothers Ltd and the founding shareholders Claude, Michel, Yves, Gérard and Christian Guillemot, with a view to shortly transferring these shares to the French holding company Guillemot Brothers SAS.

Financial calendar

  • 2022 second-quarter revenues: July 29, 2022 (before start of trading)
  • 2022 first-half earnings and third-quarter revenues: October 31, 2022 (before start of trading)

        About AMA

Whereas most collaborative working tools quickly reach their limits once outside the office space, AMA enables experts to work remotely with frontline workers using a secure software platform combined with video tools that are perfectly tailored to each business.

With nearly seven years’ experience in remote assistance solutions, AMA helps industry and service providers of all sizes, as well as medical establishments, to accelerate their digital transformation. Deployed in more than 100 countries, AMA’s assisted reality platform, XpertEye, addresses a wide range of use cases, from remote diagnostics to inspection, planning and workflow management. Its unique solutions for remote interactive collaboration enable businesses and institutions to increase productivity, speed up resolution times and maximise uptime.

AMA is a fast-growing company with offices in France, Germany, Romania, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, China (including Hong Kong) and Japan. AMA has a global presence and works across all time zones to forge close relationships with its clients wherever they are. AMA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (GB00BNKGZC51 – ALAMA). Learn more at www.amaxperteye.com.

Contacts

AMA Corporation PLC
Perrine Fromont
CFO
+33 2 23 44 13 39
investors@ama.bzh

Financial Media Relations
Calyptus - Marie Calleux
+33 (0)6 09 68 55 38
ama@calyptus.net

Attachment


All news about AMA CORPORATION PLC
02:01aAMA : Notification of a patrimonial transaction
GL
07/08AMA : Collaboration and co-development for the benefit of health professionals and patient..
PU
06/29Ama corporation plc shareholders general meeting
GL
06/29Ama corporation plc shareholders general meeting
AQ
06/29AMA CORPORATION PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
06/17AMA : Carbon Footprint 2021
PU
06/02AMA CORPORATION PLC : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
06/01AMA adapts its development strategy to changes in its market
GL
06/01AMA adapts its development strategy to changes in its market
AQ
05/11AMA : Présentation investisseurs Conférence investisseurs TPICAP / MidCap Partners
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 10,3 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 7,80 M 7,85 M 7,85 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,6 M 22,7 M 22,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 171
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart AMA CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
AMA Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMA CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,01 €
Average target price 3,00 €
Spread / Average Target 199%
Managers and Directors
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Director
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Director
Michel Jean Yves Guillemot Director
Gérard Jean Louis Guillemot Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMA CORPORATION PLC-49.70%23
UNISPLENDOUR CORPORATION LIMITED-13.87%8 370
AISINO CORPORATION-21.73%2 888
TUSIMPLE HOLDINGS INC.-76.07%1 917
CRICUT, INC.-70.26%1 457
PC CONNECTION, INC.1.62%1 142