AMA : Un nouveau cap stratégique pour accélérer l'innovation et relancer la croissance

AMA Corporation Plc is specialized in the development and marketing of remote assistance, inspection and training solutions for the industrial, service and medical sectors. The company enables experts to carry out remote work efficiently with professionals in the field, thanks to its secure software platform combined with video tools adapted to each profession (smart glasses, smartphones, thermal cameras, endoscopes, microscopes etc.). Its XpertEye assisted reality platform, in use in over 100 countries, caters to a wide range of use cases, including remote diagnostics, inspection, planning and workflow management. Its solutions help increase productivity, optimize resolution times and maximize uptime. AMA Corporation Plc is present in France, Germany, Romania, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and China (including Hong Kong).