  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. AMA Corporation Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALAMA   GB00BNKGZC51

AMA CORPORATION PLC

(ALAMA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

U.S. doctors group calls out CDC for 'confusing' isolation guidance

01/05/2022 | 02:39pm EST
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The American Medical Association (AMA) on Wednesday criticized the government's guidelines on quarantine and isolation in the United States, saying the guidance was "confusing" and risked further spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stopped short of recommending a rapid antigen test for people seeking to end their COVID-19 isolation at five days.

"A negative test should be required for ending isolation after one tests positive for COVID-19. Re-emerging without knowing one's status unnecessarily risks further transmission of the virus," the AMA said.

The CDC last week reduced the recommended isolation period for people with asymptomatic COVID to five days from 10, and on Tuesday backed that decision saying a review of 113 studies from 17 countries showed that most transmission occurs early in the course of infection.

The AMA said physicians are concerned that these recommendations put patients at risk and could further overwhelm the healthcare system.

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread rapidly across the United States, leading to a surge in hospitalizations and a shortage of test kits.

The AMA urged the U.S. government to use all means to ramp up production and distribution of COVID-19 tests, adding that a "dearth of tests at the moment does not justify omitting a testing requirement to exit a now shortened isolation". (Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


Financials
Sales 2020 6,43 M 7,30 M 7,30 M
Net income 2020 -7,55 M -8,56 M -8,56 M
Net Debt 2020 3,60 M 4,09 M 4,09 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44,9 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 150
Free-Float 24,0%
Chart AMA CORPORATION PLC
Duration : Period :
AMA Corporation Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMA CORPORATION PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Christian Jean-Pierre Guillemot Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yves Marie Remy Guillemot Director
Claude Michel Marcel Guillemot Director
Michel Jean Yves Guillemot Director
Gérard Jean Louis Guillemot Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMA CORPORATION PLC0.10%51