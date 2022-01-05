U.S. doctors group calls out CDC for 'confusing' isolation guidance

Jan 5 (Reuters) - The American Medical Association (AMA) on
Wednesday criticized the government's guidelines on quarantine
and isolation in the United States, saying the guidance was
"confusing" and risked further spread of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) stopped short of recommending a rapid antigen
test for people seeking to end their COVID-19 isolation at five
days.
"A negative test should be required for ending isolation
after one tests positive for COVID-19. Re-emerging without
knowing one's status unnecessarily risks further transmission of
the virus," the AMA said.
The CDC last week reduced the recommended isolation period
for people with asymptomatic COVID to five days from 10, and on
Tuesday backed that decision saying a review of 113 studies from
17 countries showed that most transmission occurs early in the
course of infection.
The AMA said physicians are concerned that these
recommendations put patients at risk and could further overwhelm
the healthcare system.
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread rapidly
across the United States, leading to a surge in hospitalizations
and a shortage of test kits.
The AMA urged the U.S. government to use all means to ramp
up production and distribution of COVID-19 tests, adding that a
"dearth of tests at the moment does not justify omitting a
testing requirement to exit a now shortened isolation".
(Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Devika Syamnath)