AMA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AMA
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
AMA GROUP LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Tuesday January 18, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
AMAAK
PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
2,821,381
18/01/2022
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
AMA GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ACN
113883560
1.3
ASX issuer code
AMA
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
18/1/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
only
ASX +security code and description
AMAAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
18/1/2022
use
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued
+securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
personal
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme
or a summary of the terms
Number of +securities
Refer to pages 29 to 30 of AMA Group Limited's 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting at:
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.co
m/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02436079-3A578278?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a
39ff4for a summary of the terms of the AMA Performance Rights Plan.
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Each Performance Right is a right to receive one fully paid ordinary share in AMA Group Limited (ASX: AMA) or an
equivalent cash payment, subject to the achievement of vesting conditions.
Issue details
For
2,821,381
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 6
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 4 - +Securities on issue
Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:
(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)
4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
AMA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,013,179,489
4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
AMAAA : PERFORMANCE SHARES
3,207,232
AMAAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS
5,729,315
AMAAE : SERVICE RIGHTS
454,545
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 6
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
AMA Group Limited published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 04:24:15 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMA GROUP LIMITED
Sales 2022
870 M
626 M
626 M
Net income 2022
-20,5 M
-14,7 M
-14,7 M
Net Debt 2022
127 M
91,1 M
91,1 M
P/E ratio 2022
-19,6x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
486 M
351 M
350 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,70x
EV / Sales 2023
0,58x
Nbr of Employees
3 700
Free-Float
77,9%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends AMA GROUP LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
0,48 AUD
Average target price
0,49 AUD
Spread / Average Target
1,81%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.