  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. AMA Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMA   AU000000AMA8

AMA GROUP LIMITED

(AMA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/17 11:59:51 pm
0.485 AUD   +1.04%
01/17AMA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AMA
PU
2021GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
2021AMA Group Limited Announces Cessation of Carl Bizon as Director
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AMA

01/17/2022 | 11:25pm EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

AMA GROUP LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday January 18, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

AMAAK

PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

2,821,381

18/01/2022



Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

AMA GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

113883560

1.3

ASX issuer code

AMA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX



2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



ASX +security code and description

AMAAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

18/1/2022



Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued

+securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No



Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme

or a summary of the terms

Number of +securities

Refer to pages 29 to 30 of AMA Group Limited's 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting at:https://cdn-api.markitdigital.co

m/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02436079-3A578278?access_token=83ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a

39ff4for a summary of the terms of the AMA Performance Rights Plan.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Each Performance Right is a right to receive one fully paid ordinary share in AMA Group Limited (ASX: AMA) or an

equivalent cash payment, subject to the achievement of vesting conditions.

Issue details



2,821,381

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 4 - +Securities on issue



Following the issue, conversion or payment up of the +securities the subject of this application, the +securities of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities quoted)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

AMA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,013,179,489

4.2 Unquoted +Securities (Total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

AMAAA : PERFORMANCE SHARES

3,207,232

AMAAK : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

5,729,315

AMAAE : SERVICE RIGHTS

454,545

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AMA Group Limited published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 04:24:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
