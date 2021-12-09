Log in
General Announcement::Change of Director's Interest Notice

12/09/2021
SGX Announcement

9 December 2021

Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice

Attached is an announcement made by AMA Group Limited (ASX: AMA) (AMA Group) which is provided for the information of AMA Group Noteholders.

AMA Group has Notes listed on the Singapore Exchange.

ENDS.

Investors and Media:

Alexandra Holston, Director Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

  1. alexandra.holston@amagroupltd.comM: +61 418 312 837

AMA Group Limited

130 Bundall Road, Bundall QLD 4217 ABN 50 113 883 560 (07) 5628 3272 info@amagroupltd.com amagroupltd.com

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity AMA Group Limited

ABN

50 113 883 560

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Carl Bizon

Date of last notice

8 October 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct & Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

C J Beacon Properties Pty Ltd <>

(including registered holder)

Family SF A/C> (Director Related Entity)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

9 December 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

271,429 Ordinary Shares

Indirect

271,429 Ordinary Shares

Class

Performance Rights

Number acquired

2,907,934

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

N/A (see below)

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

Direct

271,429 Ordinary Shares

2,907,934 Performance Rights

Indirect

271,429 Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

Grant of 2,907,934 Performance Rights as

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

approved at AMA Group Limited's Annual

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

General Meeting on 18 November 2021.

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest

N/A

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which

the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated

valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

AMA Group Limited published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 05:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
