General Announcement::Change of Director's Interest Notice
9 December 2021
Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice
Attached is an announcement made by AMA Group Limited (ASX: AMA) (AMA Group) which is provided for the information of AMA Group Noteholders.
AMA Group has Notes listed on the Singapore Exchange.
9 December 2021
Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.19A.2, please see attached Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice.
This announcement has been authorised by the Company Secretary of AMA Group Limited.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity AMA Group Limited
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Carl Bizon
Date of last notice
8 October 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct & Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
C J Beacon Properties Pty Ltd <>
Date of change
9 December 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
271,429 Ordinary Shares
Indirect
271,429 Ordinary Shares
Class
Performance Rights
Number acquired
2,907,934
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
N/A (see below)
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after change
Direct
271,429 Ordinary Shares
2,907,934 Performance Rights
Indirect
271,429 Ordinary Shares
Nature of change
Grant of 2,907,934 Performance Rights as
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which interest
N/A
related prior to change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Disclaimer
AMA Group Limited published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 05:21:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
