General Announcement::Change of Director's Interest Notice

AMA Group has Notes listed on the Singapore Exchange.

Attached is an announcement made by AMA Group Limited (ASX: AMA) (AMA Group) which is provided for the information of AMA Group Noteholders.

This announcement has been authorised by the Company Secretary of AMA Group Limited.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.19A.2, please see attached Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice.

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity AMA Group Limited

ABN 50 113 883 560

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Carl Bizon Date of last notice 8 October 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct & Indirect Nature of indirect interest C J Beacon Properties Pty Ltd <> (including registered holder) Family SF A/C> (Director Related Entity) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 9 December 2021 No. of securities held prior to change Direct 271,429 Ordinary Shares Indirect 271,429 Ordinary Shares Class Performance Rights Number acquired 2,907,934 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration N/A (see below) Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation