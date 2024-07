AMA Group Limited operates in the collision repair industry and associated auto parts market. It is engaged in the operation and development of collision repair businesses in Australia and New Zealand, and the national supply of parts and consumables to the mechanical and collision repair industries. Its Vehicle Collision Repairs segment includes Capital S.M.A.R.T, which specializes in performing rapid repairs on cars that have sustained low-to-medium collision damage and are still drivable, and AMA Collision, which provides larger, more complex repairs of cars that have sustained high severity collision damage and are undriveable and prestige repair. Its Wales segment provides specialized facilities for all commercial vehicle repairs, from light commercial to prime movers, B-doubles, buses and earthmoving equipment. Its ACM Parts segment provides a range of genuine, reclaimed and aftermarket parts and collision repair consumables for the mechanical and collision repair industries.

Sector Personal Services