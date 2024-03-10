Amad for Investment and Real Estate Development Co PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company that engaged in the real estate development sector. The Company is specialized in the purchase and subdivision of lands; establishment and sale of residential projects, and investment in land and properties. As on September 29, 2011, the Company has purchased two plots of land no. 179 and 1913 in Deir Ghabr and Tilaa Al Ali respectively.