Amada : Consolidated Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2023(with script)

During the last fiscal year, while the global economy gradually recovered, the outlook for the global economy as a whole remained uncertain due to accelerating inflation, rising policy interest rates, and the emergence of geopolitical risks. In this environment, we continued to experience the impact of delayed material procurement on production activities.

Still, against the backdrop of a backlog of orders that remained high, our sales revenue increased 17% from the previous fiscal year to JPY365.6 billion.

Operating income was JPY49.8 billion, up 29.4% YoY, due to the effect of increased sales and improved selling prices, as well as the impact of foreign exchange rates, despite the significant impact of soaring material costs and increased distribution costs.

Net income was JPY34.1 billion, up 23% YoY, despite a negative financial account balance due to the impact of the yen's appreciation in H2.

When we explained our earnings forecast in May last year, we reported that we hoped to break our record-high levels of sales of JPY338.1 billion and operating income of JPY45.1 billion for FY2018, and we were able to achieve record highs in both sales and income, including net income.

Orders received totaled to JPY394.8 billion, a 5.3% increase over the previous fiscal year, further surpassing the record high of JPY375 billion set in the previous fiscal year. As a result, the order backlog was JPY172.1 billion, a further increase of JPY34.1 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year.