Amada : Medium-term Business Plan 2025（with script）

In the context of Amada's medium-term business plan 2025, which is aimed at our Long-Term Vision 2030, I would like to explain our medium-term business plan for the next three years, looking ahead from the new structure to the medium to long term.

Before I start explaining this medium-term business plan 2025, I would like to explain the overall flow.

To begin with, we will review Amada's management activities since 2016 and where we stand today. Next, I will talk about understanding changes in the external environment and setting medium- and long-term goals for reform. And finally, our growth strategy that was already announced last year, which is focused on the long-term target of 2030 and sales of JPY500 billion. In order to achieve our Long-Term Vision 2030, I would like to explain how we will create the figures for the next three years.

In our medium-term business plan 2025, we have set a goal of JPY400 billion in sales, and I will explain how we will steadily achieve this goal. Next, with an eye on our long-term growth strategy, I would like to explain the challenges that we have initiated over the past three years to leap forward to further growth. Third, I will explain where to invest management capital and how to grow, and as for capital policy, I will explain cash allocation and shareholder returns. And fourth, as for ESG management and system reinforcement, I will explain our corporate social responsibility and initiatives.

These are the outline of this presentation.

I will now explain the contents in accordance with these points.