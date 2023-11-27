EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: AMADEUS FIRE AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AMADEUS FIRE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2024
Address: https://www.amadeus-fire.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 19, 2024
Address: https://www.amadeus-fire.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
