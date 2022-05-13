Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Amadeus FiRe AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAD   DE0005093108

AMADEUS FIRE AG

(AAD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/13 06:31:00 am EDT
125.90 EUR   +3.54%
05:58aAMADEUS FIRE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/27AMADEUS FIRE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04/26AMADEUS FIRE AG : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMADEUS FIRE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/13/2022 | 05:58am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.05.2022 / 11:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Surwald

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AMADEUS FIRE AG

b) LEI
391200TJJ820ZDHNFJ33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005093108

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
124.208 EUR 99366.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
124.2080 EUR 99366.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AMADEUS FIRE AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 160
60314 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75047  13.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1352257&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about AMADEUS FIRE AG
Analyst Recommendations on AMADEUS FIRE AG
Financials
Sales 2022 409 M 426 M 426 M
Net income 2022 42,6 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
Net Debt 2022 26,2 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,3x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 695 M 724 M 724 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 511
Free-Float 100%
Chart AMADEUS FIRE AG
Duration : Period :
Amadeus FiRe AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMADEUS FIRE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 121,60 €
Average target price 200,00 €
Spread / Average Target 64,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert von Wülfing Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Christoph Groß Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Gerlitzki Chief Operations Officer
Ulrike Sommer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrike Schweibert Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMADEUS FIRE AG-33.19%724
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-16.06%10 107
RANDSTAD N.V.-17.57%9 422
ADECCO GROUP AG-25.84%6 014
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-7.94%4 679
PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-34.82%3 915