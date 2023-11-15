EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AMADEUS FIRE AG
AMADEUS FIRE AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

15.11.2023 / 14:04 CET/CEST
1. Details of issuer
AMADEUS FIRE AG
Hanauer Landstrasse 160
60314 Frankfurt am Main
Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons
holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.
 

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached
14 Nov 2023 

4. Share-position
  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 0 % 5,432,157
Previous publication 5.0 % /

5. Details
absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
0 0 0 % 0 %


