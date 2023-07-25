Amadeus Fire AG is a Germany-based provider of employment services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement and interim and project management. The Company operates through two segments: Personnel Services and Training. The Personnel Services focuses on the fields of commerce and information technology (IT), such as accounting, banking, office and information technology services. The Training segment offers corporate and private customers training with a particular focus on finance, accounting, tax and financial control, and provides a service that complements the professional focus the Personnel Services segment. The Company operates from approximately 20 locations across Germany.

Sector Employment Services