Amadeus FiRe AG raises earnings forecast again

Frankfurt/Main, October 21, 2021. Amadeus FiRe AG completed the first nine months of fiscal year 2021 with very positive operations. Significant increases in revenue and earnings were generated in both business segments, Personnel Services and Training. The pre-crisis level has already been clearly exceeded.

Group sales increased by 35.8 percent to EUR 274.8 million and operating profit from operating activities (operating EBITA) by around 75 percent to EUR 49.4 million. Earnings per share, based on the net profit for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company, more than doubled to EUR 4.73 in the first nine months of 2021, compared to EUR 2.12 in the previous year.

The positive momentum of the first half-year continued even better than expected in the third quarter. After the Management Board had already significantly raised its earnings forecast at the half-year point to an increase in operating EBITA of at least 50 percent to more than EUR 60 million, the forecast is revised upwards once again. For the full year 2021 the Management Board expects to outperform the earnings threshold of EUR 65 million for operating EBITA.

