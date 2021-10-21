Log in
    AAD   DE0005093108

AMADEUS FIRE AG

(AAD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 10/20 11:35:18 am
188 EUR   -2.19%
AMADEUS FIRE AG : Quarterly Statement Nine Months 2021
EQ
12:58aAmadeus FiRe AG raises earnings forecast again
DJ
10/18AMADEUS FIRE AG : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
Amadeus FiRe AG raises earnings forecast again

10/21/2021 | 12:58am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amadeus FiRe AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarterly / Interim Statement Amadeus FiRe AG raises earnings forecast again 21-Oct-2021 / 06:57 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Frankfurt/Main, October 21, 2021. Amadeus FiRe AG completed the first nine months of fiscal year 2021 with very positive operations. Significant increases in revenue and earnings were generated in both business segments, Personnel Services and Training. The pre-crisis level has already been clearly exceeded.

Group sales increased by 35.8 percent to EUR 274.8 million and operating profit from operating activities (operating EBITA) by around 75 percent to EUR 49.4 million. Earnings per share, based on the net profit for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders of the parent company, more than doubled to EUR 4.73 in the first nine months of 2021, compared to EUR 2.12 in the previous year.

The positive momentum of the first half-year continued even better than expected in the third quarter. After the Management Board had already significantly raised its earnings forecast at the half-year point to an increase in operating EBITA of at least 50 percent to more than EUR 60 million, the forecast is revised upwards once again. For the full year 2021 the Management Board expects to outperform the earnings threshold of EUR 65 million for operating EBITA.

Amadeus FiRe AG Jan Hendrik Wessling Investor Relations Phone: +49 (69) 96 876-180 Investor-Relations@Amadeus-FiRe.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

21-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Amadeus FiRe AG 
              Hanauer Landstrasse 160 
              60314 Frankfurt am Main 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)69 96876 - 180 
Fax:          +49 (0)69 96876 - 182 
E-mail:       investor-relations@amadeus-fire.de 
Internet:     www.amadeus-fire.de 
ISIN:         DE0005093108 
WKN:          509310 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1242371 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1242371 21-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242371&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2021 00:57 ET (04:57 GMT)

