Amadeus FiRe AG    AAD   DE0005093108

AMADEUS FIRE AG

(AAD)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Amadeus FiRe : successfully secures a syndicated loan to refinance the acquisition of Comcave Holding GmbH

12/20/2020 | 01:29pm EST
16.12.2020 [News]

Frankfurt/Main, 16. December 2020. Amadeus FiRe AG has successfully concluded a syndicated loan to replace the bridge financing in connection with the acquisition of Comcave Holding GmbH.

This means that the interim financing provided by Deutsche Bank will be replaced prior to the end of the year by a long-term financing, as planned. The facility, which is structured in two tranches, has a term of three years (with extension options to a total of up to five years) and thus provides a stable financing basis. EUR 100 million is available to the company in the form of an amortizing loan, and the company may receive up to EUR 35 million in the form of a revolving credit line, a flexibly available credit facility. The syndicated loan will fully repay the company's bridge financing of originally EUR 170 million, which was borrowed to fund the acquisition of Comcave Holding GmbH in December 2019. A portion of the bridge financing was repaid in August 2020 from the proceeds of a capital increase (gross issue proceeds of around EUR 52 million).

The syndicated loan is provided by a consortium of banks comprising Deutsche Bank, UniCredit Bank AG, Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen and NRW.BANK. Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger are Deutsche Bank and UniCredit Bank AG. Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen also acts as Mandated Lead Arranger.

Amadeus FiRe AG
Jan H. Wessling
Investor Relations
Tel: +49 (69) 96 876-180
Investor-Relations@Amadeus-FiRe.de

Disclaimer

Amadeus Fire AG published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 18:28:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 278 M 341 M 341 M
Net income 2020 14,0 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Net Debt 2020 87,4 M 107 M 107 M
P/E ratio 2020 46,7x
Yield 2020 0,92%
Capitalization 686 M 839 M 841 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,78x
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 243
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart AMADEUS FIRE AG
Duration : Period :
Amadeus FiRe AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMADEUS FIRE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 165,00 €
Last Close Price 120,00 €
Spread / Highest target 37,5%
Spread / Average Target 37,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert von Wülfing Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Christoph Groß Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Gerlitzki Chief Operations Officer
Hartmut van der Straeten Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Michael C. Wisser Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMADEUS FIRE AG-18.81%839
RANDSTAD N.V.0.96%12 320
ADECCO GROUP AG-3.27%10 843
ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL, INC-1.27%7 074
MANPOWERGROUP INC.-6.16%5 200
51JOB, INC.-15.75%4 821
