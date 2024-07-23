FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The personnel services provider Amadeus Fire expects lower sales and profits for 2024 than previously forecast. The company announced in Frankfurt on Tuesday that a decline in companies' willingness to hire and candidates' reluctance to change jobs were putting pressure on the market. No improvement is expected in this area in the second half of the year.

The Group therefore now expects earnings before interest, taxes and amortization of intangible assets (operating Ebita) to be in the range of 64 to 70 million euros in the current year, compared to 70 million euros in the previous year. Amadeus Fire had previously forecast EUR 74 to 80 million. The SDax-listed company has also lowered its sales expectations and is now forecasting growth of two to nine percent to between 450 and 480 million euros. Amadeus Fire had previously forecast between 470 and 500 million euros.

The share continued its downward trend. The share lost around 3 percent in early trading, but was recently only just in the red. One trader said: "The profit warning is likely to weigh on the share initially, but some analysts had already seen the annual targets at risk. This mitigated the negative surprise." The stock had already come under pressure the day before, closing down a good 5.5 percent after analysts had expressed skepticism.

The figures for the first half of the year were weaker than the company had expected. Turnover rose by 4.3 percent year-on-year to 226 million euros, as Amadeus Fire reported. Operating EBITA, on the other hand, fell by 12.1 percent to just under 28.9 million euros, although growth of 4.7 percent was achieved in the second quarter.

While the specialized personnel services market was under pressure, the training business developed positively. On balance, Amadeus Fire earned 17.9 million euros, down on the previous year's figure of 21.3 million euros./nas/mne/mis