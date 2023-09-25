FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Personnel services provider Amadeus Fire intends to buy back up to five percent of its current share capital. The offer price for up to 285,903 share certificates is 112.50 euros, the company announced in Frankfurt on Monday evening. The shares had previously left Xetra trading at 102 euros.

On the Tradegate trading platform, Amadeus shares jumped sharply in an initial reaction and were quoted at 110 euros. The shares to be acquired may be used for all purposes specified in the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2021, and may also be redeemed./he/ajx