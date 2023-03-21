Shortage of skilled workers: Personnel service provider Amadeus Fire expects profit increase

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The personnel services provider Amadeus Fire expects further growth in sales and operating profit in the new financial year. Companies' willingness to hire and invest in employees is less and less linked to economic developments and is noticeably driven by the prevailing shortage of specialists and managers, the company announced in Frankfurt on Tuesday. In this context, the German personnel services and training markets are likely to continue to be characterized by a shortage of qualifications and skills on the one hand and a high demand for human resources and skilled workers on the other.

The share, which is listed in the small cap segment SDax, rose by almost six percent in the morning at the top of the index. Market participants saw the targets set for 2023 as exceeding expectations. The shortage of specialists and managers continues to play into the company's hands, they said.

For 2023, the company is forecasting an increase in sales to between 440 and 470 million euros, compared with around 407 million euros last year. Amadeus Fire sees earnings before interest, taxes and goodwill amortization (Ebita) adjusted for special effects at 73 to 79 million euros. The forecast thus corresponds to average sales and earnings growth of around eleven percent. In this context, the personnel services provider is assuming a disproportionately high contribution from training to earnings growth, after this segment had still developed very weakly last year.

Last year, the company increased its net profit attributable to shareholders from 34 million euros previously to 38.4 million euros. Shareholders are to receive a higher dividend. In doing so, the staffing services provider intends to raise the payout ratio to two-thirds. The company is proposing a payment of 4.50 euros per share, which would be 48 percent more than in the previous year.

Amadeus Fire had already presented preliminary figures in mid-February. Sales and operating profit had reached new highs in 2022. However, as already announced, the company slightly missed its earnings forecast due to high sick leave in the fourth quarter./nas/tav/mis