  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Amadeus FiRe AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAD   DE0005093108

AMADEUS FIRE AG

(AAD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:49:10 2023-03-21 am EDT
125.50 EUR   +6.90%
05:13aShortage of skilled workers: Personnel service provider Amadeus Fire expects profit increase
DP
02:41aShortage of skilled workers: Personnel service provider Amadeus Fire expects profit growth
DP
02:01aAmadeus Fire Ag : Final figures for fiscal year 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shortage of skilled workers: Personnel service provider Amadeus Fire expects profit increase

03/21/2023 | 05:13am EDT
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The personnel services provider Amadeus Fire expects further growth in sales and operating profit in the new financial year. Companies' willingness to hire and invest in employees is less and less linked to economic developments and is noticeably driven by the prevailing shortage of specialists and managers, the company announced in Frankfurt on Tuesday. In this context, the German personnel services and training markets are likely to continue to be characterized by a shortage of qualifications and skills on the one hand and a high demand for human resources and skilled workers on the other.

The share, which is listed in the small cap segment SDax, rose by almost six percent in the morning at the top of the index. Market participants saw the targets set for 2023 as exceeding expectations. The shortage of specialists and managers continues to play into the company's hands, they said.

For 2023, the company is forecasting an increase in sales to between 440 and 470 million euros, compared with around 407 million euros last year. Amadeus Fire sees earnings before interest, taxes and goodwill amortization (Ebita) adjusted for special effects at 73 to 79 million euros. The forecast thus corresponds to average sales and earnings growth of around eleven percent. In this context, the personnel services provider is assuming a disproportionately high contribution from training to earnings growth, after this segment had still developed very weakly last year.

Last year, the company increased its net profit attributable to shareholders from 34 million euros previously to 38.4 million euros. Shareholders are to receive a higher dividend. In doing so, the staffing services provider intends to raise the payout ratio to two-thirds. The company is proposing a payment of 4.50 euros per share, which would be 48 percent more than in the previous year.

Amadeus Fire had already presented preliminary figures in mid-February. Sales and operating profit had reached new highs in 2022. However, as already announced, the company slightly missed its earnings forecast due to high sick leave in the fourth quarter./nas/tav/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMADEUS FIRE AG 7.50% 126.2 Delayed Quote.1.56%
SDAX 1.80% 13017.76 Delayed Quote.7.22%
Financials
Sales 2022 407 M 436 M 436 M
Net income 2022 39,5 M 42,3 M 42,3 M
Net Debt 2022 32,0 M 34,3 M 34,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 2,98%
Capitalization 671 M 719 M 719 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 1 471
Free-Float 100%
Chart AMADEUS FIRE AG
Duration : Period :
Amadeus FiRe AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMADEUS FIRE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 117,40 €
Average target price 170,00 €
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert von Wülfing Chairman-Management Board & CFO
Christoph Groß Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dennis Gerlitzki Chief Operations Officer
Ulrike Sommer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrike Schweibert Independent Member-Supervisory Board
