Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Amadeus IT Group, S.A.    AMS   ES0109067019

AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.

(AMS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/07 10:03:34 am
47.97 EUR   -0.44%
09:40aAMADEUS IT : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
10/06AMADEUS IT : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/05AMADEUS IT S A : Southwest Airlines® and Amadeus expand partnership to service business travelers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AMADEUS IT : UBS gives a Buy rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 09:40am EDT

UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at EUR 50.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. 0.00% 48.17 Delayed Quote.-33.82%
UBS GROUP AG -0.23% 10.74 Delayed Quote.-11.94%

© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
09:40aAMADEUS IT : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
10/06AMADEUS IT : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
10/05AMADEUS IT S A : Southwest Airlines® and Amadeus expand partnership to service b..
PU
10/02AMADEUS IT S A : South East Asian OTA 12Go and Amadeus sign new distribution agr..
PU
10/02AMADEUS IT S A : Accor und Amadeus kündigen strategische Partnerschaft im Bereic..
PU
10/02AMADEUS IT S A : Air France-KLM and Amadeus sign new agreement to enable modern ..
PU
09/25AMADEUS IT : Credit Suisse reiterates its Sell rating
MD
09/17Travelport Owners, Lenders Settle $1 Billion Debt Dispute -- Update
DJ
09/17AMADEUS IT S A : Travelport Owners, Lenders Near Settlement of $1 Billion Debt D..
DJ
09/16AMADEUS IT S A : Travelport Owners, Lenders Near Settlement of $1 Billion Debt D..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 565 M 3 019 M 3 019 M
Net income 2020 -359 M -423 M -423 M
Net Debt 2020 2 974 M 3 502 M 3 502 M
P/E ratio 2020 -53,8x
Yield 2020 0,15%
Capitalization 21 670 M 25 540 M 25 515 M
EV / Sales 2020 9,61x
EV / Sales 2021 5,88x
Nbr of Employees 17 623
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 48,42 €
Last Close Price 48,18 €
Spread / Highest target 47,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Maroto Camino President, CEO & Executive Director
José Antonio Tazón García Chairman
Till Streichert Chief Financial Officer
Sylvain Roy Senior VP-Technology Platforms & Engineering
David Gordon Comyn Webster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.-33.82%25 540
MICROSOFT CORPORATION33.41%1 558 255
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.602.90%136 024
SEA LIMITED306.37%79 716
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE6.62%48 006
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC57.79%47 083
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group