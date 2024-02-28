Amadeus IT Group, S.A. owns and operates the world's No. 1 travel distribution and reservation computer system. The group's system allows travel agencies and airline sales offices to make reservations to hotels, car rental agencies, and service providers (including ocean transportation companies, tour operators, cruise lines, etc.). The group is also involved in supplying computer services and marketing services for online reservation software and data flow management software. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (3.1%), Germany (7%), France (4.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (36.1%), the United States (24.8%), America (9%) and Asia/Pacific (15.3%).