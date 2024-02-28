Stock AMS AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Amadeus IT Group, S.A.

Equities

AMS

ES0109067019

IT Services & Consulting

Market Closed - BME
Other stock markets
 11:38:54 2024-02-28 am EST 		After market 01:11:09 pm
58.68 EUR -1.51% Intraday chart for Amadeus IT Group, S.A. 58.68 0.00%
06:48pm AMADEUS IT GROUP : 2024 guidance below our current estimates Alphavalue
06:20pm Global markets live: Reckitt, Apple, Warner, Eli Llily, Intel... Our Logo
Latest news about Amadeus IT Group, S.A.

Transcript : Amadeus IT Group, S.A., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 28, 2024
Amadeus: 60% increase in adjusted EPS in 2023 CF
Spain's Amadeus expects 2024 revenue growth, raises 2023 dividend RE
Amadeus IT Group Reports Growth in FY23 Attributable Profit, Revenue MT
Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Amadeus to Acquire Vision-Box for EUR320 Million MT
Amadeus to Buy Biometric Firm Vision-Box to Boost Border-Control Business DJ
Spain's Amadeus buys face-recognition specialist Vision-Box RE
Oddo BHF Raises Amadeus IT PT, Maintains Outperform Rating MT
AMADEUS : price target raised by Oddo BHF CF
Amadeus Appoints Maher Koubaa as Executive Vice President Travel Unit and Managing Director, EMEA CI
One97 Communications Limited Partners with Amadeus to Redefine Travel Experience with Artificial Intelligence CI
AMADEUS IT GROUP : Strong revenue and earnings growth Alphavalue
Transcript : Amadeus IT Group, S.A., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2023
Energy keeps European shares under pressure; UBS shines after results RE
Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Spain's Amadeus Q3 profit jumps 44% as air traffic recovers RE
Amadeus IT Reports Higher Q3 Profit, Revenue MT
Amadeus IT Board Plans EUR625 Million Share Buyback Program MT
Tranche Update on Amadeus IT Group, S.A.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on June 13, 2023. CI
French IT group Atos shares soar as Onepoint buys almost 10% stake RE
IHG Hotels & Resorts Partnership with Amadeus CI
Rising prices for travel do not appear to be curbing wanderlust RE

More charts

Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. owns and operates the world's No. 1 travel distribution and reservation computer system. The group's system allows travel agencies and airline sales offices to make reservations to hotels, car rental agencies, and service providers (including ocean transportation companies, tour operators, cruise lines, etc.). The group is also involved in supplying computer services and marketing services for online reservation software and data flow management software. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (3.1%), Germany (7%), France (4.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (36.1%), the United States (24.8%), America (9%) and Asia/Pacific (15.3%).
Sector
IT Services & Consulting
Calendar
02:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , IBEX 35
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Amadeus IT Group, S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
59.58 EUR
Average target price
71.62 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+20.21%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other IT Services & Consulting

1st Jan change Capi.
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. Stock Amadeus IT Group, S.A.
-9.56% 28.72B
ACCENTURE PLC Stock Accenture plc
+7.60% 237B
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. Stock Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
+8.58% 179B
IBM Stock IBM
+13.00% 169B
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. Stock Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
+7.70% 103B
INFOSYS LIMITED Stock Infosys Limited
+8.32% 83.08B
RELX PLC Stock RELX PLC
+10.58% 82.27B
CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS, INC. Stock CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.
+25.07% 77.14B
SNOWFLAKE INC. Stock Snowflake Inc.
+16.63% 77.07B
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED Stock HCL Technologies Limited
+12.67% 54.19B
Other IT Services & Consulting
