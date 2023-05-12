Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Amadeus IT Group, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMS   ES0109067019

AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.

(AMS)
  Report
2023-05-12
66.07 EUR   +0.87%
Amadeus IT Group, S.A. : Star of the Spanish market
MS
05/09Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/09Amadeus IT Group, S.A. announces an Equity Buyback for 125,500 shares, representing 0.03% for €8.79 million.
CI
Amadeus IT Group, S.A. : Star of the Spanish market

05/12/2023 | 05:25am EDT
After the nuclear winter of the pandemic, the specialist in IT services for airlines is back on its historical growth path.

This is evidenced by its excellent quarterly results published this week. Revenues reached EUR 1.3 billion in the first three months of the year, up 43% compared to the previous year.

Pre-amortization operating profit - or EBITDA - rose by 72%, and cash profit - or free cash flow - by 117%. On an annualized basis, Amadeus is expected to reach or even exceed its EUR5.6 billion revenue in 2019.

The Covid episode had taken the group by surprise. Perhaps too sure of the strength of its oligopolistic and ultra-dominant business model in Europe, management had to urgently raise capital at the worst possible moment.

EUR 1.5 billion was raised in two tranches: half in new ordinary shares issued at EUR 39 per share; the other half in convertible bonds at EUR 54 per share. The new investors got a good deal; the historical shareholders, on the other hand, could make a face.

The group has put this misfortune behind it. This year it should return to a cash profit per share of at least EUR 2. The market has taken note of this improving situation and is valuing the stock at x33 of this expected cash profit; perhaps it is anticipating a pleasant surprise at this level.

The stock is one of the few "stars" of the Madrid stock exchange. Even at the height of the pandemic, it was largely favored while the shares of its clients - the airlines - were sold with abandon.


© MarketScreener.com 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 432 M 5 932 M 5 932 M
Net income 2023 1 053 M 1 150 M 1 150 M
Net Debt 2023 1 724 M 1 882 M 1 882 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,2x
Yield 2023 1,61%
Capitalization 29 477 M 32 187 M 32 187 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,74x
EV / Sales 2024 4,98x
Nbr of Employees 17 252
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 65,50 €
Average target price 65,62 €
Spread / Average Target 0,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis Maroto Camino President, CEO & Executive Director
Till Streichert Chief Financial Officer
William Alfred Connelly Chairman
Sylvain Roy Chief Technology Officer
Pilar Garcia Ceballos-Zuñiga Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.34.91%32 187
ACCENTURE PLC2.03%171 947
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.78%146 247
SIEMENS AG14.83%128 825
IBM-13.39%109 783
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.98%86 677
