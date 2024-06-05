This partnership will empower hotels to deliver inspiring and customized experiences across Accor's expansive global portfolio thanks to Amadeus' market-leading Central Reservation System.

Amadeus and Accor expand their strategic partnership, with Accor implementing Amadeus' Central Reservation System (ACRS) for its extensive portfolio of properties globally. Amadeus' cloud-based technology will help Accor, a world-leading hospitality group, in boosting revenues, maximizing distribution strategies, and building deeper and more personalized connections with guests.

Empowering hotels with cutting-edge technology & new capabilities

Accor's ambitious distribution strategy aims at moving to tomorrow's distribution and constantly striving to drive more business to its hotels while optimizing the cost of distribution. Amadeus will provide best-in-class technology capabilities, including cloud, connectivity solutions, and an enhanced user experience. This will foster greater agility and simplicity for hotels to capture business, ultimately improving operational efficiency and guest service quality. The implementation of Amadeus' Central Reservation System will not only empower Accor's hoteliers to leverage the established ACRS product but will also unlock new capabilities. These include enhanced flexibility, seamless integration with emerging technologies, and the simplified daily operations. These advancements will enable hotels to better meet the evolving needs of guests, ensuring Accor remains at the forefront of the hospitality industry.

Powering the future of hospitality & elevating the guest experience

This enhanced collaboration between Accor and Amadeus aims to transform the hospitality landscape and deliver unparalleled guest experiences across Accor's extensive global portfolio. With its innovative features, ACRS empowers hoteliers to transcend traditional boundaries and curate personalized offers that go beyond mere room types. By incorporating sophisticated attributes such as room views, styles, bedding preferences, and more, Accor's hoteliers can elevate the sales process to a holistic guest experience. This ensures that every stay is memorable and tailored to individual preferences, enhancing guest satisfaction and loyalty. Alix Boulnois, Chief Digital Officer, Accor comments: "Our ambition with this new distribution strategy is to transition from an in-house legacy system to a world-class, open system scalable across all regions, enabling future growth. By deepening our collaboration with Amadeus, we will leverage the advanced capabilities of the Amadeus Central Reservation System and equip our hotels and owners with a modern distribution management tool, offering a wider range of services, new revenue-generating capabilities and personalized guest experiences." Francisco Pérez-Lozao Rüter, President, Hospitality, Amadeus adds: "Our team at Amadeus is proud to be leading the way to modernize the merchandizing experience in hospitality, and we are excited to partner with Accor to roll out ACRS across its diverse portfolio. Today's dynamically changing market demonstrates the need for transformative technology to keep pace with guest expectations and drive growth in the context of evolving business needs. Through this partnership, Accor joins our global community of world-leading hotels on a mission to transform relationships with guests, exceed their expectations, and make the experience of travel better."

Sébastien Bazin, Group Chairman and CEO, Accor (left), shakes hands with Luis Maroto, President and CEO, Amadeus