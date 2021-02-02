Amadeus IT S A : Air Senegal selects Amadeus tech to enhance passenger services and drive recovery









Air Senegal has set its sights firmly on the future as the airline announces an agreement to implement the Amadeus Altéa Suite





Recognizing that innovation is the key to success for a recovering aviation industry, the Senegalese flag carrier Air Senegal has partnered with Amadeus to implement the Altéa Suite including the full Passenger Service System (PSS).





As Air Senegal resumes services in the region, the carrier is placing emphasis on automation, and relevant, real-time information. The Amadeus Altéa Passenger Service System (PSS) offers these elements by way of full reservation, inventory, and departure control capabilities. It also enables the airline to support travelers throughout their journey, providing real-time, personalized alerts to inform of flight changes, services, or personalized offers. The system helps airlines to customize services for passengers and offers faster and simpler check-in procedures.





In case of disruption, the Altéa PSS will allow Air Senegal to re-accommodate passengers in a matter of minutes. If a last-minute aircraft change occurs, the airline will be able to immediately and automatically reseat passengers and adjust weight and load balance. With end-to-end automated aircraft configuration and reconfiguration, the airline will avoid expensive, time-consuming and resource-intensive manual involvement.





Air Senegal was in a state of rapid global expansion when the pandemic hit. Despite the pandemic, the carrier is still planning to add European destinations to its growing portfolio, as well as flights to various destinations in Africa. It also recently invested in a modern fleet with eight Airbus A220-300s ordered at the Dubai Air Show in 2019.





Mamadou Ba, Executive Director Performance and Support Services for Air Senegal says,





"As one of the fastest growing airlines in Africa, at Air Senegal, we aim to become the leader in West African air transport by relying on our regional hub. We strive for customer satisfaction and operational excellence, and we believe that our partnership with Amadeus will allow us to emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis."





Maher Koubaa, Executive Vice President of Airlines for the Middle East, Turkey & Africa at Amadeus adds, "We are pleased to partner with Air Senegal on its road to recovery. It is encouraging to see the proactivity of such an innovative airline when it comes to adapting and planning for the future. All of us at Amadeus look forward to working hand-in-hand with the carrier to apply the power of our technology as we work to turn challenges into opportunities."