Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Amadeus IT Group, S.A.    AMS   ES0109067019

AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.

(AMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amadeus IT S A : Air Senegal selects Amadeus tech to enhance passenger services and drive recovery

02/02/2021 | 03:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Air Senegal has set its sights firmly on the future as the airline announces an agreement to implement the Amadeus Altéa Suite

Recognizing that innovation is the key to success for a recovering aviation industry, the Senegalese flag carrier Air Senegal has partnered with Amadeus to implement the Altéa Suite including the full Passenger Service System (PSS).

As Air Senegal resumes services in the region, the carrier is placing emphasis on automation, and relevant, real-time information. The Amadeus Altéa Passenger Service System (PSS) offers these elements by way of full reservation, inventory, and departure control capabilities. It also enables the airline to support travelers throughout their journey, providing real-time, personalized alerts to inform of flight changes, services, or personalized offers. The system helps airlines to customize services for passengers and offers faster and simpler check-in procedures.

In case of disruption, the Altéa PSS will allow Air Senegal to re-accommodate passengers in a matter of minutes. If a last-minute aircraft change occurs, the airline will be able to immediately and automatically reseat passengers and adjust weight and load balance. With end-to-end automated aircraft configuration and reconfiguration, the airline will avoid expensive, time-consuming and resource-intensive manual involvement.

Air Senegal was in a state of rapid global expansion when the pandemic hit. Despite the pandemic, the carrier is still planning to add European destinations to its growing portfolio, as well as flights to various destinations in Africa. It also recently invested in a modern fleet with eight Airbus A220-300s ordered at the Dubai Air Show in 2019.

Mamadou Ba, Executive Director Performance and Support Services for Air Senegal says,

"As one of the fastest growing airlines in Africa, at Air Senegal, we aim to become the leader in West African air transport by relying on our regional hub. We strive for customer satisfaction and operational excellence, and we believe that our partnership with Amadeus will allow us to emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis."

Maher Koubaa, Executive Vice President of Airlines for the Middle East, Turkey & Africa at Amadeus adds, "We are pleased to partner with Air Senegal on its road to recovery. It is encouraging to see the proactivity of such an innovative airline when it comes to adapting and planning for the future. All of us at Amadeus look forward to working hand-in-hand with the carrier to apply the power of our technology as we work to turn challenges into opportunities."

Disclaimer

Amadeus IT Group SA published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 08:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
03:48aAMADEUS IT S A : Air Senegal selects Amadeus tech to enhance passenger services ..
PU
02/01AMADEUS IT S A : Chinese travel platform Fliggy adopts Amadeus MetaConnect to pr..
PU
01/21AMADEUS IT : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
01/13AMADEUS IT : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
MD
01/07AMADEUS IT : Barclays sets new Sell rating
MD
2020Hong Kong take-private deals set to pick up pace after hitting three-year hig..
RE
2020AMADEUS IT S A : and Singapore Airlines reach deal to bring content via NDC to -..
PU
2020AMADEUS IT S A : and Star Alliance unite to make touchless travel more accessibl..
PU
2020AMADEUS IT : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Buy rating
MD
2020AMADEUS IT S A : helps airlines take control of currency conversion with FX Box
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 234 M 2 698 M 2 698 M
Net income 2020 -539 M -651 M -651 M
Net Debt 2020 3 098 M 3 741 M 3 741 M
P/E ratio 2020 -43,9x
Yield 2020 0,03%
Capitalization 23 926 M 28 907 M 28 894 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales 2021 7,46x
Nbr of Employees 16 992
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 52,64 €
Last Close Price 53,14 €
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luis Maroto Camino President, CEO & Executive Director
José Antonio Tazón García Chairman
Till Streichert Chief Financial Officer
Sylvain Roy Senior VP-Technology Platforms & Engineering
David Gordon Comyn Webster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.-10.78%28 907
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.29%1 807 492
SEA LIMITED17.32%119 374
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.13.22%111 481
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC0.43%58 732
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE0.96%52 982
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ