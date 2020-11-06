Log in
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.

AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.

(AMS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/06 03:08:34 am
46.09 EUR   -1.14%
02:52aAMADEUS IT S A : Books 9-Months Loss Amid Coronavirus Woes
DJ
11/03AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. : quaterly earnings release
10/26AMADEUS IT S A : and Deutsche Bahn enhance sales in train stations
PU
Amadeus IT S A : Books 9-Months Loss Amid Coronavirus Woes

11/06/2020 | 02:52am EST

By Olivia Bugault

Amadeus IT Group SA said Friday that it swung to a loss in the first nine months of the year, as air-travel demand remained weak during the third quarter on the back of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Madrid-based travel technology company booked a net loss of 356.4 million euros ($421.6 million) in the nine-month period, compared with a net profit of EUR886.3 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell to EUR1.7 billion from EUR4.23 billion, it said.

"Looking ahead to the rest of the year and the winter, the situation remains highly uncertain due to the second wave of the pandemic," Amadeus Chief Executive Luis Maroto said.

Amadeus said that it had more than EUR4 billion in liquidity at the end of September.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0251ET


Financials
Sales 2020 2 383 M 2 819 M 2 819 M
Net income 2020 -455 M -539 M -539 M
Net Debt 2020 3 074 M 3 636 M 3 636 M
P/E ratio 2020 -43,1x
Yield 2020 0,14%
Capitalization 20 969 M 24 806 M 24 805 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales 2021 6,21x
Nbr of Employees 17 623
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 48,48 €
Last Close Price 46,62 €
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luis Maroto Camino President, CEO & Executive Director
José Antonio Tazón García Chairman
Till Streichert Chief Financial Officer
Sylvain Roy Senior VP-Technology Platforms & Engineering
David Gordon Comyn Webster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.-35.96%24 806
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.22%1 636 016
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.630.06%137 574
SEA LIMITED359.03%86 310
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC66.19%47 054
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.09%46 567
