Amadeus IT S A : China Eastern Airlines to expand NDC offering with new Amadeus partnership
April 22, 2024 at 10:30 pm EDT
23 Apr 2024 Press release
China Eastern Airlines to expand NDC offering with new Amadeus partnership
Shirlynn Oh
Corporate Communications
English
English
This content is only available in this language.
China Eastern Airlines has signed a milestone agreement with Amadeus for international NDC distribution. The deal sees the carrier become the first in the Mainland of China to sign for NDC distribution worldwide with Amadeus.
Javier Laforgue, Executive Vice President, Travel Unit & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Amadeus, says: "China Eastern Airlines is an important and valued partner. The agreement signed today is a milestone for Amadeus, expanding our presence in the key Chinese airline market. The deal deepens our collaboration with China Eastern Airlines and will provide our global network of travel sellers with the ability to easily search, shop, and service product offerings from the airline."
With NDC technology, China Eastern Airlines will be able to provide richer, customizable content to travel sellers, supporting better upsell of its branded and ancillary products. With access to the full range of unique offers and product attributes, travel sellers across the globe will be able to grant travelers enhanced choice, provide best-in-class customer service, resulting in an improved traveler confidence. Travel sellers will, meanwhile, have further access to enriched China domestic airline content.
Fu Jian, Vice President, Commercial Development, China Eastern Airlines says: "We want to provide our customers around the world with more choice and personalization when booking travel with us and NDC is one of the key enablers to do this. It is also an important initiative for China Eastern Airlines to accelerate the recovery of international traffic and enhance the expansion of its overseas sales channels. As an innovative leader in the travel technology space, Amadeus is a significant partner for China Eastern Airlines. We look forward to working with Amadeus to expand our reach around the world."
China Eastern Airlines is one of the three state-owned backbone airlines of China, headquartered in Shanghai. As a member of SkyTeam Alliance, China Eastern Airlines operates an extensive network of international and domestic services from two core cities - Shanghai, Beijing, and a few regional air hubs in China.
