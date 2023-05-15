Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Spain
  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  Amadeus IT Group, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    AMS   ES0109067019

AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.

(AMS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:34:34 2023-05-15 am EDT
66.12 EUR   +0.46%
Amadeus IT S A : Egyptair signs enhanced technology collaboration with Amadeus

05/15/2023 | 05:08am EDT
15 May 2023 Press release

Egyptair signs enhanced technology collaboration with Amadeus

New solutions will offer the Egyptian flag-carrier a digital upgrade and enhanced revenue management. This renewal comes as the leading travel technology provider continues to build presence in the Middle East and globally.

Amadeus has signed a long-term, comprehensive technology partnership with Egyptair. The deal is an extension of an existing relationship between the Egyptian flag-carrier and one of the world's travel technology leaders and comes as the airline refreshes its digital offering ahead of a renewed period of growth.

Yehia Zakaria, chief executive, Egyptair Group, said: "Amadeus is in a position to support Egyptair throughout its digital transformation, allowing us to provide customers with a best-in-class travel experience. Once these advanced solutions, including a new digital e-commerce platform are fully implemented, our employees will have the freedom and flexibility to better serve our passengers around the world."

Included in the deal is Amadeus Revenue Management, which accurately forecasts demand by analyzing customer purchase behavior, competitor pricing, and yield capacity. New digital solutions will also deliver a frictionless web and mobile experience to travelers while Amadeus Altéa Booking Intelligence will help minimize fraud. Finally, Egyptair will migrate to a new loyalty platform, where members will benefit from customer-centric experiences based upon traveler insights.

Maher Koubaa, Vice President, EMEA, Airlines, Amadeus, said: "Amadeus has long been a trusted partner of Egyptair and the renewal we have signed will extend the relationship for many years to come. It also deepens the connection, with the flag-carrier positioning itself for future growth in the Middle East and beyond, thanks to the digital upgrade and operational enhancements that this suite of innovative solutions will deliver for Egyptair, its staff and customers."

Amadeus continues to build its position in Egypt and the Middle East, with discussions ongoing with a number of other carriers in the region.

Egyptair is the state-owned flag carrier of Egypt. The airline is headquartered at Cairo International Airport, its main hub, and operates scheduled passenger and freight services to 81 destinations in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Egyptair is a member of the Star Alliance.

Tags

Airline IT, Airline platform, Middle East, Loyalty and passenger trust

Attachments

Disclaimer

Amadeus IT Group SA published this content on 15 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2023 09:07:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
