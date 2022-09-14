Amadeus IT S A : Exchange offer / Tender offer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014. AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR ITS €750,000,000 1.875 PER CENT. NOTES DUE SEPTEMBER 2028 (ISIN: XS2236363573) AND €500,000,000 2.875 PER CENT. NOTES DUE MAY 2027 (ISIN: XS2177555062) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED HEREIN) OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in the Offer (as defined herein) in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions (including the United States, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Italy, Belgium, France and Spain) may be restricted by law. See "Offer and Distribution Restrictions" below. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required by the Offeror and the Dealer Manager (both terms as defined herein) to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. No action that would permit a public offer has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction by the Offeror, the Dealer Manager or the Tender Agent (as defined herein). Madrid, 14 September 2022 Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (the "Offeror") hereby announces its invitation to holders of its outstanding €750,000,000 1.875 per cent. Notes due September 2028 bearing ISIN XS2236363573 (the "2028 Notes" or the "First Priority Notes") and the €500,000,000 2.875 per cent. Notes due May 2027 bearing ISIN XS2177555062 (the "2027 Notes" or the "Second Priority Notes", and together with the 2028 Notes, the "Notes" and, each series of Notes, a "Series") to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash (the "Offer"). The Offer is being made upon the terms and subject to the conditions contained in a tender offer memorandum dated 14 September 2022 (the "Tender Offer Memorandum") prepared in connection with the Offer, and is subject to the offer restrictions set out below. Capitalised terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Overview of the Notes Aggregate First Principal Optional Priority Amount Amount Maturity Call Reference Purchase Purchase Acceptance subject to the Notes ISIN Outstanding Date Date(1) Mid-Swap Spread Yield Level Offer 2028 Notes XS2236363573 €750,000,000 24/09/28 24/06/28 June 2028 90 bps As 1 Interpolated determined Mid-Swap on the €150,000,000 in Rate Pricing aggregate Date principal amount (the "Maximum 2027 Notes XS2177555062 €500,000,000 20/05/27 20/02/27 February 85 bps As 2 Acceptance 2027 determined Amount")(2) Interpolated on the Mid-Swap Pricing Rate Date Notes: For the avoidance of doubt and in accordance with market convention, the Purchase Price for each of the Series will be calculated with reference to the relevant First Optional Call Date for such Series. Subject to the Priority Acceptance Levels and subject further to the Offeror's right to modify such amount in its sole discretion for any reason.

The Offeror proposes to accept Notes for purchase up to a maximum aggregate principal amount of €150,000,000 (the "Maximum Acceptance Amount"), subject to the Offeror's right to modify such amount in its sole discretion for any reason, and in accordance with the Priority Acceptance Levels as set out under "Priority Acceptance Level" in the table entitled "Overview of the Notes" on the first page of this announcement. If any Notes are accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer, the First Priority Notes will be accepted before the Second Priority Notes. Tenders of Notes in the Offer may also be pro-rated and subject to rounding adjustments as further described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. THE OFFER COMMENCES ON 14 SEPTEMBER 2022 AND WILL EXPIRE AT 17:00 HOURS (CEST) ON 21 SEPTEMBER 2022 (THE "EXPIRATION DEADLINE"), UNLESS EXTENDED, REOPENED, AMENDED, WITHDRAWN OR TERMINATED AT THE SOLE DISCRETION OF THE OFFEROR. CUSTODIANS, DIRECT PARTICIPANTS AND CLEARING SYSTEMS WILL HAVE DEADLINES FOR RECEIVING INSTRUCTIONS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION DEADLINE AND HOLDERS SHOULD CONTACT THE INTERMEDIARY THROUGH WHICH THEY HOLD THEIR NOTES AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO ENSURE PROPER AND TIMELY DELIVERY OF INSTRUCTIONS. THE OFFER IS SUBJECT TO THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS SET OUT IN THE TENDER OFFER MEMORANDUM. TENDER INSTRUCTIONS, ONCE SUBMITTED, MAY NOT BE WITHDRAWN EXCEPT IN THE LIMITED CIRCUMSTANCES OUTLINED IN THE TENDER OFFER MEMORANDUM IN THE SECTION ENTITLED "AMENDMENT AND TERMINATION". Purchase Price and Accrued Interest If the Offeror decides to accept valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offer, the total amount that will be paid on the Settlement Date to each Noteholder for the Notes of the relevant Series accepted for purchase from such Noteholder will be an amount in cash equal to the sum of: the relevant Purchase Price (expressed as a percentage and rounded to the nearest 0.001 per cent., with 0.0005 per cent. being rounded upwards) multiplied by the aggregate principal amount of the Notes of the relevant Series of such Noteholder accepted for purchase from such Noteholder; and an amount equal to the Accrued Interest on such Notes of the relevant Series of such Noteholder accepted for purchase from such Noteholder. The Purchase Price in respect of the Notes of each Series accepted for purchase is intended to reflect a yield to the relevant First Optional Call Date on the Settlement Date equal to the relevant Purchase Yield, which is the sum of the relevant Reference Mid-Swap Rate and the relevant Purchase Spread. Specifically, the Purchase Price in respect of the Notes of each Series accepted for purchase will equal (a) the value of all remaining payments of principal and interest on such Notes up to and including the First Optional Call Date for the relevant Series (assuming all outstanding Notes of the relevant Series are redeemed at their principal amount on such date), discounted to the Settlement Date at a discount rate equal to the relevant Purchase Yield, minus (b) Accrued Interest on such Notes. The Dealer Manager will calculate the Purchase Price for each Series of Notes accepted for purchase at or around the Pricing Time on the Pricing Date in accordance with the pricing formula set out in Annex A to the Tender Offer Memorandum. Rationale for the Offer The purpose of the Offer is to decrease the Offeror's gross debt and is intended to optimise its balance sheet structure. Furthermore, the transaction will provide a degree of liquidity to those Noteholders whose Notes are accepted in the Offer. Notes repurchased by the Offeror pursuant to the Offer will be cancelled and will not be re-issued or re-sold. Acceptance Date Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer (and not validly withdrawn) may be accepted by the Offeror for purchase, if no extension of the Offer has occurred, on the "Acceptance Date" (expected to be 22 September 2022). Such acceptance is at the sole discretion of the Offeror and tenders may be rejected by the Offeror for any reason. 2

Notes that are not accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer (including where such non-acceptance is as a result of pro-ration) will remain outstanding subject to the relevant Conditions of the Notes and will be unblocked in the respective Clearing System as soon as possible after the Settlement Date. Priority Acceptance Levels and Pro-Ration The Offeror intends to accept for purchase Notes of each of the Series in the following order: an aggregate principal amount of First Priority Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer (and not validly withdrawn) of up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount will be accepted first. If the aggregate principal amount of First Priority Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer (and not validly withdrawn) is greater than the Maximum Acceptance Amount, then (A) the Offeror intends to accept such First Priority Notes tendered for purchase on a pro rata basis such that the aggregate principal amount of such First Priority Notes accepted for purchase is not greater than the Maximum Acceptance Amount, and (B) none of the Second Priority Notes will be accepted for purchase; and if the aggregate principal amount of First Priority Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase by the Offeror is less than the Maximum Acceptance Amount, then the Offeror intends to accept an aggregate principal amount of Second Priority Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer (and not validly withdrawn) of up to an amount equal to (x) the Maximum Acceptance Amount less (y) the aggregate principal amount of First Priority Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer (and not validly withdrawn) and accepted for purchase (the " Second Priority Notes Acceptance Amount "), subject to possible pro-ration in the event that the aggregate principal amount of Second Priority Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Offer (and not validly withdrawn) is greater than the Second Priority Notes Acceptance Amount. Procedures for Participating in the Offer To tender Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer, a Noteholder should deliver, or arrange to have delivered on its behalf, via the relevant Clearing System and in accordance with the requirements of such Clearing System, a valid Tender Instruction that is received in each case by the Tender Agent by the Expiration Deadline. Tender Instructions must be submitted in respect of a principal amount of Notes of no less than the Minimum Denomination. Noteholders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Notes when such intermediary would require to receive instructions from a Noteholder in order for that Noteholder to be able to participate in, or (in the limited circumstances in which revocation is permitted) revoke their instruction to participate in, the Offer before the deadlines specified in the Tender Offer Memorandum. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and each Clearing System for the submission of Tender Instructions will be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified in the Tender Offer Memorandum. If the Offeror decides to accept valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offer, the Offer, is expected to be settled on 26 September 2022 or, in the event of an extension of the Offer Period, on such later date as is notified to the Noteholders by the Offeror (the "Settlement Date"). All purchases pursuant to the Offer will settle through the normal procedures of the Clearing Systems. 3

Indicative Timetable This is an indicative timetable showing one possible outcome for the timing of the Offer based on the dates in this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum. This timetable is subject to change and dates and times may be extended or amended by the Offeror in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offer as described in the Tender Offer Memorandum. Accordingly, the actual timetable may differ significantly from the timetable below. Number of Business Days from and including Expected Date Launch Action 14 September 2022 Day 1 Commencement of the Offer Tender Offer Memorandum available from the Tender Agent and notice of the Offer published on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and delivered to the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants. 21 September 2022 Day 6 Expiration Deadline 17:00 hours Final deadline for receipt of valid Tender Instructions by the Tender (CEST) Agent in order for Noteholders to be able to participate in the Offer. 22 September 2022 Day 7 Acceptance Date / Pricing Date At or around An announcement of the non-binding indication by the Offeror of 10:00 hours whether or not the Offeror intends to accept valid tenders of Notes (CEST) pursuant to the Offer and, if it will accept such valid tenders, the indicative results of the Offer and indicative pro-ration factors (if any). Any adjustments to the indicative Maximum Acceptance Amount will be announced with the indicative results of the Offer. At or around 13:00 hours (CEST) Pricing Time Determination of the relevant Reference Mid-Swap Rate (for the purpose of calculating the relevant Purchase Yield and the relevant Purchase Price). As soon as An announcement of the Offeror's decision whether or not the Offeror reasonably will accept valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offer and, if, at the practicable sole and absolute discretion of the Offeror, valid tenders of the Notes following the are accepted pursuant to the Offer, details of: Pricing Time (i) the principal amount of each Series accepted for purchase; (ii) the Reference Mid-Swap Rate and the Purchase Yield for each Series accepted for purchase; (iii) the relevant Purchase Price and Accrued Interest for each Series accepted for purchase; and (iv) any pro-ration factor, if applicable. 26 September 2022 Day 9 Settlement Date Expected Settlement Date for the Offer. Payment to Noteholders of relevant Purchase Consideration and Accrued Interest Payment in respect of the Offer. 4