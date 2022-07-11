Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Amadeus IT Group, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMS   ES0109067019

AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.

(AMS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:21 2022-07-11 am EDT
53.58 EUR   +0.11%
07/07Canada Jetlines Partners with Amadeus for Global Distribution Agreement
CI
07/05AMADEUS IT : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06/22AMADEUS IT S A : 20 Finavia airports to transform operations with Amadeus
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amadeus IT S A : Finnair strengthens partnership with Amadeus to bring NDC-enabled offers to travel sellers worldwide

07/11/2022 | 07:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Finnair will provide new content to Amadeus travel sellers through NDC

As air travel rapidly recovers across Finnair markets, the Finnish flag carrier is set to offer its customers more choice and a better travel experience. This is the main premise of the airline's ambitious distribution strategy focused on driving widespread adoption of NDC. To support this goal, the carrier has extended its distribution agreement with Amadeus, strengthening further the partnership between both companies.

Finnair will begin distributing new NDC-sourced content to Amadeus' global network of travel sellers and corporations later in Q3 2022. This is in addition to continuing the distribution of its EDIFACT-sourced content through Amadeus. This latest collaboration builds on the NDC distribution and IT agreement from 2019when Finnair was announced as the driver airline to integrate Altéa NDC with the Amadeus Travel Platform. Both companies have now agreed to continue working together to support Finnair's NDC distribution strategy, further accelerating the industry's retailing transformation.

NDC-sourced content from Finnair will be made available to travel sellers globally through the Amadeus Travel Platform later in Q3 2022. The content will be fully integrated into travel sellers' usual booking environment, including Amadeus Selling Platform Connect, Amadeus Travel APIs and Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense. This will enable them to easily search, shop, sell and service Finnair's NDC-sourced content so that they can offer travelers more options to better serve their needs.

Jose-Luis Aragon, Regional Vice President, Air Distribution, Europe, Amadeus, said: "We are very pleased to strengthen our partnership with Finnair to support its digital transformation, in turn accelerating the industry's journey to enhanced retailing. With global travel volumes increasing this summer season, it is important to rebuild and maintain traveler confidence. With new content powered by NDC, Finnair will be able to provide richer, more tailored offers to passengers."

As part of its wider digital transformation strategy, Finnair is looking to effectively distribute all its content and fares through NDC by the end of 2025. Travel sellers must be able to meet the needs of today's traveler - and NDC empowers them to deliver the same, modern shopping experience that they have come to expect in other parts of their lives.

Jenni Suomela, Vice President Channel management & Payments, Finnair said: "We are happy to extend our partnership with Amadeus to expand the reach of our offers and bring more choice to travelers. This important step supports the fast scaling of NDC, ultimately enabling us to better serve our customers. As travel volumes are increasing, it's a great time for us to offer new tools to our partners in the global travel community."

This milestone is a testament to Amadeus' commitment to enable NDC-content globally and at scale for the benefit of all travel industry players. As of July 2022, 14,000+ travel sellers in 68 markets around the world already have access to NDC-enabled content through Amadeus.

Disclaimer

Amadeus IT Group SA published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 11:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
07/07Canada Jetlines Partners with Amadeus for Global Distribution Agreement
CI
07/05AMADEUS IT : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06/22AMADEUS IT S A : 20 Finavia airports to transform operations with Amadeus
PU
05/16S&P Revises Outlook on Amadeus IT's Rating to Stable from Negative
MT
05/09AMADEUS IT : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
05/06Pent-up demand prompts European travel recovery as COVID curbs ease
RE
05/06AMADEUS IT : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
05/06AMADEUS IT : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/06TRANSCRIPT : Amadeus IT Group, S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 06, 2022
CI
05/06Amadeus profit takes off in first quarter as air travel recovers
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 363 M 4 441 M 4 441 M
Net income 2022 625 M 636 M 636 M
Net Debt 2022 2 721 M 2 770 M 2 770 M
P/E ratio 2022 38,9x
Yield 2022 0,85%
Capitalization 24 078 M 24 507 M 24 507 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,14x
EV / Sales 2023 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 15 936
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 53,52 €
Average target price 63,20 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis Maroto Camino President, CEO & Executive Director
Till Streichert Chief Financial Officer
William Alfred Connelly Chairman
Denis Lacroix Senior Vice President-Core Shared Services R&D
Christophe Bousquet Chief Technology Officer, Senior VP-Airlines R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.-10.26%24 507
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-20.42%2 001 838
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-43.85%54 423
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-28.77%49 712
SYNOPSYS INC.-13.83%48 574
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.-13.91%44 237