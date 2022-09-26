Amadeus IT S A : Flyr partners with Amadeus to increase reach to travel agents

The Norwegian airline has started to distribute its content through the Amadeus Travel Platform to give travel agents efficient access to low-cost and corporate fares

Norwegian low-cost carrier (LCC) Flyr has signed a distribution agreement with Amadeus to provide travel agencies access to its content. Travel agencies across Europe can now book Flyr efficiently through the Amadeus Travel Platform. This will give cost-conscious travelers a wider choice of flights to choose from and bring operational efficiencies to the travel agencies serving them.

The carrier is using Amadeus Ticketless Access, a solution for low cost and hybrid carriers which enables seamless integration with the travel agent's booking flow and processes. This solution simulates the issuance of a virtual ticket (light ticketing) so that travel sellers can process bookings in the same familiar way as they would do for any other carrier in Amadeus, thereby increasing the LCC's reach and adoption rates. At the same time, travel sellers gain access and availability to real-time fares and can easily book and sell trips to provide a better shopping experience.

"Many have long wanted to book their Flyr ticket through their travel agency. We are very pleased that through a collaboration with Amadeus we have put in place a distribution solution that allows us to offer bookings through travel agencies. This is important for us to reach out to even more travelers, not least in the corporate market, and gain a larger share of the travel market in Europe", says Thomas Ramdahl, Commercial Director at Flyr.