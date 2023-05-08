Amadeus IT S A : H-Hotels.com adds Digital Media Solutions to successful partnership with Amadeus

German hotel group H-Hotels.com has signed an agreement with Amadeus to expand its reach to travelers on digital channels, adding to Business Intelligence and Travel Seller Media contracts

With expectations of a busy summer travel season, hoteliers in Europe are seeking ways to increase bookings and drive more awareness to their properties. H-Hotels.com, one of the largest privately-owned hotel chains in Germany with over 60 hotels throughout Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Hungary, has selected a broader, more far-reaching media campaign by adding several Digital Media solutions including display and social media marketing to its current suite of solutions.

H-Hotels.com has already built a strong relationship with Amadeus, having used Amadeus' Business Intelligence and Travel Seller Media (GDS advertising and preferred placement) solutions for several years. The expanded partnership between the two global hospitality leaders will allow the hotel group to showcase and market its offerings on online channels to incremental travelers from its target audience and to tap into new audiences as well.

Amadeus Media Solutions offers the industry's most comprehensive, data-driven media campaigns to support hospitality customers' distribution strategies. By leveraging proprietary data along with insights from Amadeus' partner network, customers - including many prominent hospitality brands in major markets such as the H-Hotels group - are able to make better informed decisions and drive better performance. For example, a recent GDS campaign for HYPERION Hotel Munich, an H-Hotels property, achieved a double-digit return on advertising spend (ROAS) allowing the property to increase its presence and market share across the three global GDSs.

Commenting on the new agreement, Deniel Frey, VP Revenue Management, H-Hotels GmbH, says: "Our long relationship with Amadeus has been strengthened even further with the addition of several key Digital Media solutions. We look forward to further online visibility in the marketplace and using the latest tech tools to drive market share."

Scott Falconer, Executive Vice President, Media Solutions, Hospitality, Amadeus, comments, "We are proud to announce the extension of a partnership that has already proven to be successful. Adding Amadeus' suite of Digital Media Solutions will allow the H-Hotels.com brand to connect to potential hotel guests with targeted advertising designed to increase qualified traffic and direct bookings."