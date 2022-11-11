Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Amadeus IT Group, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMS   ES0109067019

AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.

(AMS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:41 2022-11-11 am EST
53.92 EUR   +3.18%
04:12aAmadeus It S A : Ryanair and Amadeus partner to enhance travel offering
PU
11/09Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
11/04Transcript : Amadeus IT Group, S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 04, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amadeus IT S A : Ryanair and Amadeus partner to enhance travel offering

11/11/2022 | 04:12am EST
11 Nov 2022 Press release

Ryanair and Amadeus partner to enhance travel offering

Monica Hansen

Corporate Communications

English
English
This content is only available in this language.
Ryanair and travel technology company Amadeus today (11 Nov) announces their new distribution partnership, that will further expand access to Ryanair's offering to Amadeus' industry-leading customer base. Operating 3,000 daily flights to 225 destinations across 36 countries, Ryanair is leading aviation's post COVID-19 traffic recovery carrying 115% of its pre-pandemic traffic - making it one of the most reliable choices for travel.

With businesses throughout Europe facing growing economic and inflationary pressures, Ryanair is delivering market-leading connections, frequencies, punctuality and fares in Europe, which can now be booked through the Amadeus Travel Platform from the end of 2022. The partnership supports Ryanair's vision to grow its visibility and reach to Amadeus customers, particularly for business travel. The seamless integration with Amadeus' booking flows and processes will grant customers high operational efficiency in searching, booking and servicing content from Ryanair, as well as being able to offer a broader choice of travel options to cost-conscious travelers.

Not only can Ryanair's expanded travel offering generate substantial savings for customers, it will also help them manage their carbon footprint and enhance their ESG credentials, with the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger / km of any major European airline, an achievement underpinned by its Pathway to Net Zero by 2050 decarbonization strategy. This is a mission clearly shared by Amadeus, and the new partnership will contribute to expose these environmentally efficient offerings to a wider audience.

Ryanair's Dara Brady said, "We are pleased to announce this partnership with Amadeus, the world's leading travel technology company, further expanding Ryanair's offering and enabling corporate customers in particular greater access to our unrivalled network of connections, high frequencies, on-time performance, and unbeatable low fares as they return to collaborating with colleagues face-to-face. We look forward to working with Amadeus and its efficient distribution solution and industry-leading network over the coming years."

Jose-Luis Aragon, Regional VP Air Distribution Europe, Amadeus said, "We are very happy that Ryanair has chosen to capitalize on Amadeus' technology to support its distribution strategy. This partnership illustrates the value of our platform for low-cost carriers, offering the airline access to the widest network of travel sellers worldwide and the technology to help them get the most out of the indirect channel. This partnership is another example of our commitment to delivering the broadest and most relevant travel content from any technology source to our travel sellers, with smooth and seamless integration into their everyday tools and processes."

Tags

Air content

Disclaimer

Amadeus IT Group SA published this content on 11 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 09:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
