Next step in major modernization project sees the airport move to the cloud with new operational and passenger servicing technology

Pristina International Airport has been on a journey towards cutting-edge passenger servicing for the past decade, beginning with the Kosovo government's 20-year franchise agreement with the Limak Group in 2011. Over the years, the airport has deployed Amadeus Altéa Departure Control for Ground Handlers enabling more consistent passenger services and Amadeus' Baggage Reconciliation System to reduce mishandling, as well as automated check-in and bag drop processes powered by Amadeus.

Today, Limak Kosovo International Airport JSC, the airport's operating company, strengthens its long-term strategic partnership with Amadeus by migrating its entire end-to-end passenger processing solutions to the cloud, to increase self-service options for travelers and deliver a smoother airport experience.



Passengers will now be able to check in at self-service kiosks, to drop their bags at self-service stations, scan their mobile or printed boarding passes using automated solutions and pass through automated pre-security checkpoints all the way until boarding gates. All of which will speed up passenger checks and reduce human error. By removing the airport's reliance on legacy fixed IT, passenger services can now be scaled up or down quickly based on passenger demand, and passenger services points can be positioned or relocated anywhere within the terminal.



Pristina International Airport will also introduce Amadeus' Airport Management Suite (AMS) to manage information on flight schedules a year in advance, providing all airport stakeholders with a common, long-range operational view and increasing efficiency. The new operational systems deliver and update important flight information at key locations around the airport and introduce advanced optimization algorithms that better manage shared airport resources like stands, gates and check-in counters amongst the airlines operating from Pristina.



Gökmen Aritay, COO, Limak Kosovo International Airport JSC, said: "We're committed to providing the best possible passenger experience at Pristina International Airport. Deepening our partnership with Amadeus was the next logical step in the major technology modernization project we're currently undertaking, and we look forward to delivering faster, more efficient services for our travelers. We aim to be one of the best performing airports in Europe and modern technology is at the heart of our strategy."



Yannick Beunardeau, SVP Airport & Airline Operations EMEA, Amadeus added: "Passengers expect a smooth and stress-free experience at every service point in the terminal. With our goal of making the experience of travel better for everyone, everywhere, we're delighted to have been chosen as Limak Pristina Airport's strategic technology partner after so many years of partnership. It is a great vote of confidence that virtually all the airport's passenger and operational processes are now powered by Amadeus technology."



Pristina International Airport will progressively transition to the new elements of Amadeus' end-to-end passenger processing and airport management solutions throughout 2023.

