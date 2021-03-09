Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  >  Amadeus IT Group, S.A.    AMS   ES0109067019

AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.

(AMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amadeus IT S A : Spain's Amadeus to deploy vaccine document upload for airlines

03/09/2021 | 01:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MADRID, March 9 (Reuters) - Spain's Amadeus is launching a feature allowing people to upload documents such as COVID-19 vaccination certificates onto an airline app or website, as the travel industry scrambles for ways to get planes flying again.

The private and public sectors of tourism-dependent countries such as Spain, Italy and Greece have sought a unified response to the patchwork of health requisites, bans and quarantines which have grounded global travel.

Amadeus said on Tuesday its system, which will be hosted within an existing platform for storing identification data, is due to be deployed in the second quarter.

It will allow passengers to upload certificates or results from PCR or serological tests into any airline's mobile app or website as part of the check-in process and cut down on the need for costly manual checks.

"The current need to hand-verify health documents while maintaining social distance means that some of our airline customers need around 90% of their check-in staff to process just 30% of passengers," Monika Wiederhold, global lead for safe travel at Amadeus, said in a statement.

Global airline body IATA said last month it would have a COVID-19 travel pass ready by the end of March, while British Airways said in January it would trial mobile health passports on some flights.

The European Union has said it would roll out its own "digital green pass" in time for the summer.

While Amadeus did not say which airlines or airports it would provide the service to, a spokeswoman said that it would be available to their more than 770,000 hotel customers.

Tourism Minister Maroto Reyes said last week that Spain would conduct its own pilot to trial so-called vaccine passports ahead of the summer, when it hopes to attract inoculated British tourists who currently are not allowed to travel to Spain.

She said the Balearic and Canary Islands were possible locations for the test-run of such digital health passports. (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
01:09pAMADEUS IT S A  : Spain's Amadeus to deploy vaccine document upload for airlines
RE
03/08AMADEUS IT S A  : ' Safe Travel Ecosystem meets global passenger health verifica..
PU
03/03AMADEUS IT  : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/02AMADEUS IT  : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
03/01AMADEUS IT  : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
03/01European stocks mark best day in nearly 4 months after bond-driven rout
RE
03/01AMADEUS IT  : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
02/26AMADEUS IT  : Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
02/26AMADEUS IT  : UBS gives a Neutral rating
MD
02/26AMADEUS IT  : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 257 M 3 872 M 3 872 M
Net income 2021 121 M 144 M 144 M
Net Debt 2021 3 073 M 3 653 M 3 653 M
P/E ratio 2021 347x
Yield 2021 0,24%
Capitalization 27 034 M 32 134 M 32 143 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,24x
EV / Sales 2022 6,33x
Nbr of Employees 15 984
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Amadeus IT Group, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 54,42 €
Last Close Price 60,04 €
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target -9,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luis Maroto Camino President, CEO & Executive Director
Till Streichert Chief Financial Officer
José Antonio Tazón García Chairman
Sylvain Roy Senior VP-Technology Platforms & Engineering
David Gordon Comyn Webster Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.0.81%32 065
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.13%1 715 024
SEA LIMITED3.52%105 483
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.82%90 757
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.47%55 869
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE0.90%52 040
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ