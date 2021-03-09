Amadeus IT S A : Spain's Amadeus to deploy vaccine document upload for airlines

MADRID, March 9 (Reuters) - Spain's Amadeus is launching a
feature allowing people to upload documents such as COVID-19
vaccination certificates onto an airline app or website, as the
travel industry scrambles for ways to get planes flying again.
The private and public sectors of tourism-dependent
countries such as Spain, Italy and Greece have sought a unified
response to the patchwork of health requisites, bans and
quarantines which have grounded global travel.
Amadeus said on Tuesday its system, which will be
hosted within an existing platform for storing identification
data, is due to be deployed in the second quarter.
It will allow passengers to upload certificates or results
from PCR or serological tests into any airline's mobile app or
website as part of the check-in process and cut down on the need
for costly manual checks.
"The current need to hand-verify health documents while
maintaining social distance means that some of our airline
customers need around 90% of their check-in staff to process
just 30% of passengers," Monika Wiederhold, global lead for safe
travel at Amadeus, said in a statement.
Global airline body IATA said last month it would have a
COVID-19 travel pass ready by the end of March, while British
Airways said in January it would trial mobile health passports
on some flights.
The European Union has said it would roll out its own
"digital green pass" in time for the summer.
While Amadeus did not say which airlines or airports it
would provide the service to, a spokeswoman said that it would
be available to their more than 770,000 hotel customers.
Tourism Minister Maroto Reyes said last week that Spain
would conduct its own pilot to trial so-called vaccine passports
ahead of the summer, when it hopes to attract inoculated British
tourists who currently are not allowed to travel to Spain.
She said the Balearic and Canary Islands were possible
locations for the test-run of such digital health passports.
(Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; Editing by Andrei Khalip
and Alexander Smith)