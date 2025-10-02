Amadeus IT Group, S.A. owns and operates the world's No. 1 travel distribution and reservation computer system. The group's system allows travel agencies and airline sales offices to make reservations to hotels, car rental agencies, and service providers (including ocean transportation companies, tour operators, cruise lines, etc.).
The group is also involved in supplying computer services and marketing services for online reservation software and data flow management software.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Spain (3.5%), Germany (6.2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (40%), the United States (18.2%), America (9.4%) and Asia/Pacific (22.7%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.