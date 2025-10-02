The analyst today says that after a sluggish H1 2025, H2 2025 should accelerate to reach the consensus, with Q3 2025 results set to be decisive in proving this.



Prior to the publication of these results, Jefferies confirms its buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of €77.



The acceleration of growth in the hotel sector represents the biggest obstacle, but the progress of known contracts remains difficult to predict, the analyst points out.



We are giving management the benefit of the doubt regarding the timing and scale of the contracts with Marriott and Accor, Jefferies concludes.