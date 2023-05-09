Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Amadeus IT Group, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMS   ES0109067019

AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.

(AMS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:42:33 2023-05-09 am EDT
63.69 EUR   +1.45%
02:37aAmadeus' Q1 adjusted net profit beats expectations on higher air traffic
RE
02:15aAmadeus IT Group Logs Higher Profit, Revenue in Q1
MT
05/08Amadeus It S A : H-Hotels.com adds Digital Media Solutions to successful partnership with Amadeus
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amadeus' Q1 adjusted net profit beats expectations on higher air traffic

05/09/2023 | 02:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amadeus can be seen in Madrid, Spain

(Reuters) - Spanish travel booking group Amadeus on Tuesday posted a nearly 200% jump in first-quarter adjusted net profit that beat analysts' estimates but fell short of pre-pandemic levels, as air traffic improved globally.

Adjusted net profit for the three months came in at 273.1 million euros ($300.6 million), compared with 95 million in the year earlier period and 334.7 million euros in the first quarter of 2019.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected an adjusted net profit of 241.2 million euros.

The travel industry has so far largely avoided the effects of higher interest rates on consumer spending and is on track for a full recovery after China reopened in January following almost three years of COVID-19 restrictions.

Amadeus' main focus is the airline business.

"Asia-Pacific traffic recovered particularly well, with Amadeus' bookings growing above 150% and passengers boarded above 120% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year", Chief Executive Luis Maroto said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Jakub Olesiuk and Matteo Allievi; Editing by David Latona, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 5 464 M 6 020 M 6 020 M
Net income 2023 1 023 M 1 127 M 1 127 M
Net Debt 2023 1 731 M 1 908 M 1 908 M
P/E ratio 2023 28,1x
Yield 2023 1,62%
Capitalization 28 252 M 31 129 M 31 129 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,49x
EV / Sales 2024 4,77x
Nbr of Employees 17 252
Free-Float 99,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 62,78 €
Average target price 65,04 €
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis Maroto Camino President, CEO & Executive Director
Till Streichert Chief Financial Officer
William Alfred Connelly Chairman
Sylvain Roy Chief Technology Officer
Pilar Garcia Ceballos-Zuñiga Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.29.31%31 129
ACCENTURE PLC-0.76%167 242
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-0.19%145 427
SIEMENS AG15.57%130 828
IBM-12.24%112 053
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.79%88 520
