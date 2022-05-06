Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Amadeus IT Group, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMS   ES0109067019

AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.

(AMS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/06 04:05:26 am EDT
59.36 EUR   -0.84%
03:09aAmadeus profit takes off in first quarter as air travel recovers
RE
04/29Dame Clara Not to Stand for Re-Election At the Annual General Meeting of Amadeus IT Group SA
CI
04/29AMADEUS IT S A : ITA Airways selects Amadeus' technology to power its growth strategy
PU
Amadeus profit takes off in first quarter as air travel recovers

05/06/2022 | 03:09am EDT
The logo of Amadeus IT Group tops the company's offices in Madrid

MADRID, May 6 (Reuters) - Spanish travel booking group Amadeus on Friday reported an adjusted first-quarter net profit of 95 million euros ($99.97 million) compared with a loss in the same period a year ago as pandemic-related travel restrictions were mostly lifted.

Even though the spread of the COVID-19's Omicron variant led to a new round of restrictions in late 2021 and early 2022, Amadeus said travel recovered quickly in February and March.

The company operates the world's largest travel booking system and offers check-in services and other IT solutions for airports and airlines.

Amadeus said it processed almost 92 million bookings during the quarter, a little more than half the pre-pandemic levels. Overall revenues during the quarter of 917 million euros were about 65% of the revenues registered in the first quarter of 2019.

Net profit, including non-recurring effects, was 81 million euros in the quarter, up from a net loss of 95 million euros, the company said.

The company's profit was slightly higher than the 79 million euros expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Amadeus, which accumulated hefty losses in 2020 and 2021 as the tourism industry was hit by travel restrictions enforced around the world, is finally seeing a return to normality as most countries have lifted travel curbs or are phasing them out.

The company first returned to profit in the third quarter of last year, but dipped again into the red in the fourth quarter as a result of Omicron restrictions.

($1 = 0.9503 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 274 M 4 490 M 4 490 M
Net income 2022 580 M 609 M 609 M
Net Debt 2022 2 559 M 2 689 M 2 689 M
P/E ratio 2022 45,4x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 26 930 M 28 291 M 28 291 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,90x
EV / Sales 2023 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 15 936
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Luis Maroto Camino President, CEO & Executive Director
Till Streichert Chief Financial Officer
William Alfred Connelly Chairman
Denis Lacroix Senior Vice President-Core Shared Services R&D
Christophe Bousquet Chief Technology Officer, Senior VP-Airlines R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A.0.37%28 291
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-17.53%2 074 310
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.68%57 312
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-44.21%54 075
SEA LIMITED-63.39%45 848
SYNOPSYS INC.-23.38%43 226