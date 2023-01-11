AMAG Austria Metall : AS AUTOMOTIVE-ONE-STOP-SHOP

AMAG AS AUTOMOTIVE-ONE-STOP-SHOP 1968 is the year Audi 100 was born. The unladen weight of this model was was around 1,000 kg at the time. A comparable model today weighs at least twice as much.

The reason for this are the countless extras - from the air conditioning to the navigation system and other electronic gadgets. More weight also means more fuel consumption and more emissions. So that the stringent legal requirements to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are achieved, and not necessarily at the expense of comfort, lighter materials must be used in the construction. And what could be more suitable than the lightweight aluminium? Nowadays, up to 180 kg of aluminium are already used per vehicle. The continuing trend towards electromobility will intensify this shift even more, because for the final breakthrough, e-vehicles need one thing above all: Range.



Cast products Aluminium casting, with all its different processes, has been used in production for decades for the manufacture of chassis and engine components (engine blocks, cylinder heads, pistons, etc.) and vehicle body parts. In an average passenger car with an internal combustion engine approx. 140 kg of aluminium castings are used. The die casting process allows the production of complex geometries with high quality and tight dimensional tolerances. In addition, large structural components are becoming more and more important. The aim of this trend is to reduce the vehicle body to as few components as possible, to reduce complexity and susceptibility to errors due to the large number of individual parts, and to enable competitive prices. The extensive portfolio of specially designed recycling casting alloys enables us to respond perfectly to the the most diverse customer requirements. Furthermore, when choosing an alloy for your specific requirements, we will support you with our comprehensive expertise to enable you to make the right choice. To ensure that customers can also achieve their ambitious CO2 targets, AMAG guarantees not only profound materials expertise and state-of-the-art technology, but also high recycling content in its products.

Outer skin and structural components Also in the area of rolled products can AMAG score points with innovative solutions. Thanks to a broad and ultra-modern plant as well as through the in-house research and development department (CMI) is AMAG able to keep up the pace with the dynamics of the automotive industry, thereby being able to analyse and implement the latest requirements as quickly as possible. With large widths of up to 2,200 mm and the possibility of hardenable alloys in coil form up to 8 mm in thickness, the Ranshofen site is one of the most modern in Europe. Alloys used for the production of automotive outer skin parts or as structural components, must be both very easy to form as well as having the best mechanical properties. AMAG's comprehensive portfolio leaves nothing to be desired.

Trim parts The unique character of a car brand is reflected above all in a strong design language. Here, not only body panels, but also trim parts play an essential role. Today, during the production of trim parts for premium car models, high-gloss aluminium is often used. Designers value it as a sustainable and authentic material that appeals to and inspires the customer. With its know-how in the field of gloss products, AMAG has developed a range of high-gloss materials for interior and exterior parts. The properties of the material have been optimised to harmonise surface gloss, strength and formability, at the same time giving designers the flexibility to create unique components with a modern, high-quality finish.

Heat exchanger The AMAG automotive portfolio is completed by braze clad products, which are formed into components by the customer and then through further brazing processed into heat exchangers. These heat exchangers form the very heart of an efficient thermal management which makes combustion engines more efficient and cleaner as well as enabling electric cars to have a longer range coupled with faster battery charging cycles. For this, AMAG manufactures semi-finished products tailored to customer specifications in form of coils, sheets or even plates ranging in thickness from 0.3 - 10 mm. An extensive portfolio of core/brazing and protective cladding materials are available. In the fast-growing segment of electromobility and components for Chiller and Cooling Plates (battery cooling), AMAG now occupies a leading position in Europe. With the new hot and cold rolling mill and a new cladding station, it is possible to produce cladded coils and sheets up to a width of 2,100 mm.