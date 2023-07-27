FINANCIAL REPORT
1ST HALF YEAR 2023
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG
KEY FIGURES FOR AMAG GROUP
KEY FIGURES FOR THE GROUP IN EUR MILLION
Shipments total in tons
External shipments in tons
Revenue Group
EBITDA
EBITDA margin
Operating result (EBIT)
EBIT margin
Earnings before taxes (EBT)
Net income after taxes
Cash flow from operating activities
Cash flow from investing activities
Employees 1)
Q2/2023
110,700
102,600
391.6
57.0
14.6 %
35.9
9.2 %
32.3
24.2
32.5
-27.1
2,256
Q2/2022
Change in %
120,500
-8.1 %
113,600
-9.7 %
505.4-22.5 %
- -35.6%
- %
- -46.0%
- %
63.5-49.1 %
45.9-47.3 %
46.1-29.6 %
-14.5
-87.1 %
2,214
1.9 %
H1/2023
221,200
205,400
796.4
117.8
14.8 %
75.4
9.5 %
69.0
51.0
68.0
-50.6
2,238
H1/2022
Change in %
225,100-1.7 %
211,600-2.9 %
904.3-11.9 %
- -24.8%
- %
- -33.2%
- %
107.1-35.6 %
78.4-34.9 %
-84.1180.8 %
-29.7-70.3 %
2,2071.4 %
Average number of employees (full-time equivalents), including contract workers and excluding apprentices. Includes the 20 % personnel share of the interest in the Alouette smelter as well as the personnel of AMAG components.
BALANCE KEY FIGURES FOR THE GROUP IN EUR MILLION
Total assets
Equity
Equity ratio
Working capital employed
Net financial debt
Gearing
June 30, 2023
1,779.2
742.5
41.7 %
552.0
432.6
58.3 %
December 31, 2022
Change in %
1,792.9-0.8 %
710.34.5 %
39.6 %
555.8-0.7 %
393.310.0 %
55.4 %
The totalling of rounded amounts and percentages can create rounding differences.
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG
HIGHLIGHTS AND CONTENTS
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2023
- Broad product portfolio, flexible order processing and rapid delivery capability ensured a successful first half of 2023. Demand signifi- cantly more subdued in some cases since the second quarter of 2023
- Revenue of EUR 796.4 million following a record in the previous year (H1/2022: EUR 904.3 million)
- EBITDA of EUR 117.8 million clearly reflects successful first half- year (H1/2022: EUR 156.5 million)
- Net income after taxes again at an attractive level of EUR 51.0 million (H1/2022: EUR 78.4 million)
- Significant growth in cash flow from operating activities to EUR 68.0 million (H1/2022: EUR -84.1 million)
- Outlook for 2023: EBITDA between EUR 160 million and EUR 190 million assuming no unexpected significant deterioration in the economic situation and a continued stable aluminium price
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG
INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT
OVERVIEW OF KEY NON-FINANCIAL FIGURES
Sustainability forms a basic part of AMAG's corporate identity. In accordance with the GRI Universal Standards 2021, the German Sustainability and Diversity Improvement Act (NaDiVeG) and the EU Taxonomy Regulation, detailed reporting as part of the non-financial statement is provided annually as part of the annual report. This includes comprehensive reports on the integrated corporate and sustainability strategy, the contents of the materiality analysis including management approaches, measures and results.
The table below provides an up-to-date overview of key sustainability indicators. Reference is made to the ESG aspects of environment, social and governance. Certain key figures (such as specific carbon emissions, specific energy consumption, etc.) may fluctuate significantly over the course of a year. This was due, in particular, to effects relating to the reporting date.
Environment and recycling go hand in hand in the aluminium industry. AMAG has been focusing on recycling for more than forty years, and is a world leader with an average recycling rate of 75 - 80 %. With a clearly defined decarbonisation path, the company is consistently working towards complete carbon neutrality at its Ranshofen site. The key environmental figures shown (Ø scrap utilisation rate in %, specific energy consumption in kWh per tonne, specific carbon emissions (Scope 1 & 2) in tonnes of CO2 per tonne) depend on production volume and product mix, among other factors. AMAG's innovation success is continuously measured by the share of shipments accounted for by specialties, among other metrics.
The social category includes numerous activities in which AMAG has been engaged for decades. Regular support for social projects and various collaborative ventures (Red Cross, women's shelter, etc.) are just a few examples. For AMAG, the "social" category refers above all to cultivating respectful interaction and appreciative communication both within and outside the company. With the goal of arriving for work at AMAG and subsequently returning home healthy, the focus is also on promoting health in the workplace. The accident rate shown in the table represents the Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR). This ratio reflects accidents per capita with lost time as well as incidents with medical treatment in relation to total productive hours multiplied by 200,000 hours. A detailed
KEY FIGURES AT
RANSHOFEN SITE
- Scrap utilisation rate in %
- Share of specialties in %
Specific energy consumption in kWh/tonne
Specific CO2 emissions (Scope 1 & 2) in tonnes CO2/tonne
TRIFR accident rate*
Proportion of women in %*
- Number of hours for training and development/employee*
Compliance violations*
H1/2023
75 %
57 %
1,169
0.164
1.7
15
11
0
H1/2022 Change in %
75 %-
48 %-
1,174 -0.4%
0.167 -1.8%
0.9 95.3%
15-
- 41.8%
0-
evaluation revealed that the increased TRIFR in the first half of 2023 arose from a higher number of tripping and falling accidents. Occupational safety has already set priorities to raise awareness among employees.
The AMAG strategy is based on the four pillars of innovation, sustainability, diversity and humanity. A stable AMAG team led by a long-term Management Board (CEO and COO since 2007, CSO since 2019) drives the realisation of the strategic orientation forward on a daily basis. This long-term oriented corporate management forms the ideal basis for sustainable success. The "compliance viola- tions" indicator shown in this category reports no violations in either the current reporting period or the previous year.
AMAG again achieved very good results with its sustainability performance in internationally recognised ratings such as Sustainalytics and EcoVadis, and has once again qualified for the VÖNIX sustainability index of the Vienna Stock Exchange. The "Accredited Supplier" award presented by Airbus also highlights AMAG's high quality standards.
*In addition to the Ranshofen site, the key figures also include AMAG components
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG
ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
ECONOMIC TRENDS
In early 2023, many signs pointed to a potential gradual recovery of the global economy after the crises of the recent years. First and foremost among these signs are the increasing easing of supply chains, some of which have been severely constrained, and the decrease in war-related distortions in energy and food markets. The significant tightening of monetary policy by central banks has a dampening effect on inflation, but at the same time leads to a decline in consumption and thus slows down the general economic development.1
Overall, however, inflation proved to be extremely stubborn, especially when adjusted for the energy and food sectors (so-called "core inflation"). The rapid adjustments of key interest rates also led to increasing instability in the financial system. Geopolitical tensions, especially between Russia and Ukraine, remain high. For this reason, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its forecast published in April, expected that economic growth particularly in industrialised nations (the Eurozone and the UK) would slow in 2023.2
This assessment is also reflected in current economic and confidence indicators. For example, the purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector in the first half of 2023 reflects downbeat sentiment overall and an increasing deterioration in industrialised countries.3 As far as sales markets relevant to AMAG are concerned, demand was more subdued over the course of the second quarter of 2023, especially in the areas of industrial applications as well as sports and architecture.
Worldwide, the ifo Institute4 assumes in its current June forecast for the full 2023 year that GDP will expand by 2.1 % (2022: +2.8 %). According to the International Monetary Fund, uncertainties in the financial sector and the associated risks of a further deterioration in the real economy represent
significant risk factors. The further development of geopolitical conflicts also remains a significant issue.5
The Eurozone will contribute to global growth with forecast growth of just 0.6 % (2022: +3.5 %6), according to the ifo Institute.7 This was also the assessment of the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO)8 in its forecast from the end of June 2023. The economies of member states with a high proportion of services are expected to perform above the average. For the industrialised nation of Germany, both institutes (ifo & WIFO) currently anticipate a decrease of -0.4 % and consequently a recessionary trend in 2023, following a moderate increase of 1.8 % in the previous year. The economic situation in Spain, Italy and France is expected to be significantly better due to their higher proportion of services. Spain is expected to grow by 1.5 %, according to the IMF. For France and Italy, the International Monetary Fund has forecast an increase of 0.7 % in each case.9
According to current estimates of the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO), real GDP growth of 0.3 % is anticipated for Austria in 2023 (2022: +4.9 %).10 While market services are expanding overall, a recession is expected for manufacturing and related sectors. The institute generally expects the global economy to remain weak.
As far as the USA is concerned, the ifo Institute11 in its current assessment expects the economy to expand by 0.9 % (2022: +2.1 %12). This forecast is in line with the economic update of the Austrian Institute of Economic Research.13
In the International Monetary Fund's economic forecast published in April 2023,14 economic growth in emerging markets was expected to average 3.9 % (2022: +4.0 %). China's economy is contributing to growth with an increase of 5.2 % (2022: +3.0 %). In the current WIFO forecast, China is expected to report economic growth of 5.6 %.15
