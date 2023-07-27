ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

ECONOMIC TRENDS

In early 2023, many signs pointed to a potential gradual recovery of the global economy after the crises of the recent years. First and foremost among these signs are the increasing easing of supply chains, some of which have been severely constrained, and the decrease in war-related distortions in energy and food markets. The significant tightening of monetary policy by central banks has a dampening effect on inflation, but at the same time leads to a decline in consumption and thus slows down the general economic development.1

Overall, however, inflation proved to be extremely stubborn, especially when adjusted for the energy and food sectors (so-called "core inflation"). The rapid adjustments of key interest rates also led to increasing instability in the financial system. Geopolitical tensions, especially between Russia and Ukraine, remain high. For this reason, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its forecast published in April, expected that economic growth particularly in industrialised nations (the Eurozone and the UK) would slow in 2023.2

This assessment is also reflected in current economic and confidence indicators. For example, the purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector in the first half of 2023 reflects downbeat sentiment overall and an increasing deterioration in industrialised countries.3 As far as sales markets relevant to AMAG are concerned, demand was more subdued over the course of the second quarter of 2023, especially in the areas of industrial applications as well as sports and architecture.

Worldwide, the ifo Institute4 assumes in its current June forecast for the full 2023 year that GDP will expand by 2.1 % (2022: +2.8 %). According to the International Monetary Fund, uncertainties in the financial sector and the associated risks of a further deterioration in the real economy represent