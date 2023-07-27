AMAG Group generated revenue of EUR 796.4 million in the first half of 2023 (H1/2022: EUR 904.3 million). This was due particularly to the 23.6 % lower aluminum price and lower shipment volumes of 221,200 tonnes (H1/2022: 225,100 tonnes).

At EUR 117.8 million, the second highest half-year earnings in AMAG's history were achieved, following record EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) in the previous year (H1/2022: EUR 156.5 million), despite lower shipment volumes. The Metal Division benefited from continued stable production in Canada. However, the significant drop in the aluminium price and a higher alumina price level in relation to the aluminium price had a negative effect on earnings. A high degree of flexibility enabled the Casting and Rolling divisions to leverage the challenging market environment to optimum effect.

Depreciation and amortisation amounted to EUR -42.4 million in the first six months of the reporting year (H1/2022: EUR -43.7 million). The operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 75.4 million reflects an overall successful first half of 2023 (H1/2022: EUR 112.8 million).

Net income after taxes amounted to EUR 51.0 million in the reporting period, compared with EUR 78.4 million in the first half of 2022.

Cash flow from operating activities increased significantly to EUR 68.0 million (H1/2022: EUR -84.1 million). In particular, the high operating result (EBITDA) in the first half of 2023 is responsible for this. In the previous year, the main negative factors were the higher aluminium price and the accumulation of reserve stocks. Cash flow from investing activities amounted to EUR -50.6 million in the first six months of the reporting year, as budgeted (H1/2022: EUR -29.7 million). This results in free cash flow of EUR 17.4 million, compared to EUR -113.9 million in the previous year.

Net financial debt stood at EUR 432.6 million as of June 30, 2023, compared with EUR 393.3 million as of the end of the 2022 financial year. AMAG Group's equity grew to EUR 742.5 million as of June 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: EUR 710.3 million). The equity ratio stood at 41.7 % as of the end of June 2023 (December 31, 2022: 39.6 %).

