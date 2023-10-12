AMAG Austria Metall : RECEIVES AWARD FOR ITS OUTSTANDING SUSTAINABILITY REPORTING FOR THE THIRD TIME IN A ROW
October 12, 2023 at 03:53 am EDT
Share
AMAG receives award for its outstanding sustainability reporting for the third time in a row
Award of the "Effective Sustainability Communication Award 2023" confirms the holistic sustainability communication of AMAG
Once again top rating in integrative understanding of sustainability
Award ceremony during the annual conference of the Cercle Investor Relations Austria (CIRA) in Vienna on 11.10.2023
Since 2016, the annual conference of the Cercle Investor Relations Austria (CIRA for short) has honored those Austrian corporations that stand out for their exceptional capital market communication. Due to the increasing importance on the topic of "sustainability", it was the focus again for the third time this year. All 40 ATX Prime companies were analyzed with regard to the quality of their sustainability reporting. AMAG was again able to score points with its comprehensive and transparent reporting and landed in second place overall. Christoph Gabriel, Head of Investor Relations, accepted the award on behalf of AMAG at the CIRA Annual Conference in Vienna on October 11, 2023.
Gerald Mayer, CEO of AMAG Austria Metall AG, commented on the award: "AMAG has been implementing numerous activities in the areas of innovation and sustainability, the essential pillars of our strategy, for many years. The renewed presentation of the Effective Sustainability Communication Award confirms that we can successfully communicate this commitment through our open and transparent reporting."
The assessment was carried out by the Chair of Accounting and Auditing at HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management under the direction of Prof. Dr. Henning Zülch.
About the non-financial statement of AMAG
AMAG has already been publishing a non-financial statement since the reporting year 2017. This summarizes the information that is of relevance to AMAG and its stakeholders on the aspects of environmental concerns, employee concerns, social concerns, respect forhuman rights, and combating corruption and bribery. The Management Systems area, with its departments for occupational safety, quality management, energy, environmental and risk management, continuous improvement process and sustainability, coordinates the sustainability management.
About CIRA - Cercle Investor Relations Austria
The Cercle Investor Relations Austria (CIRA) is the interest group for investor relations in Austria and comprises companies, investors and persons interested in the capital market. With its activities - and through the networking of its members - the association makes a fundamental contribution to the increased functioning of the capital market in Austria.
AMAG - Austria Metall AG published this content on 12 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2023 07:52:27 UTC.
AMAG Austria Metall AG is an Austria-based holding group company. It manages its business through four operating divisions Metal, Casting, Rolling and Service. The Metal Division includes the 20 % interest held in the Alouette smelter, and is responsible within the AMAG Group for the production of primary aluminium, the control of metal flows, the hedging of AMAG's operating companies against aluminium price risk and the marketing of primary aluminium. Casting Division recycles aluminium scrap in order to produce high-quality casthouse alloys. Its product portfolio covers aluminium materials tailored to customer requirements in the form of ingots, sows and liquid aluminium. Rolling Division is responsible for the production and sale of rolled products (sheets, coils and plates), as well as precision and rolled plates. The rolling mill specialises in premium products for selected markets. Service Division's portfolio includes facility management (building and area management).