Award of the "Effective Sustainability Communication Award 2023" confirms the holistic sustainability communication of AMAG

Once again top rating in integrative understanding of sustainability

Award ceremony during the annual conference of the Cercle Investor Relations Austria (CIRA) in Vienna on 11.10.2023

Since 2016, the annual conference of the Cercle Investor Relations Austria (CIRA for short) has honored those Austrian corporations that stand out for their exceptional capital market communication. Due to the increasing importance on the topic of "sustainability", it was the focus again for the third time this year. All 40 ATX Prime companies were analyzed with regard to the quality of their sustainability reporting. AMAG was again able to score points with its comprehensive and transparent reporting and landed in second place overall. Christoph Gabriel, Head of Investor Relations, accepted the award on behalf of AMAG at the CIRA Annual Conference in Vienna on October 11, 2023.

Gerald Mayer, CEO of AMAG Austria Metall AG, commented on the award: "AMAG has been implementing numerous activities in the areas of innovation and sustainability, the essential pillars of our strategy, for many years. The renewed presentation of the Effective Sustainability Communication Award confirms that we can successfully communicate this commitment through our open and transparent reporting."

The assessment was carried out by the Chair of Accounting and Auditing at HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management under the direction of Prof. Dr. Henning Zülch.



About the non-financial statement of AMAG

AMAG has already been publishing a non-financial statement since the reporting year 2017. This summarizes the information that is of relevance to AMAG and its stakeholders on the aspects of environmental concerns, employee concerns, social concerns, respect forhuman rights, and combating corruption and bribery. The Management Systems area, with its departments for occupational safety, quality management, energy, environmental and risk management, continuous improvement process and sustainability, coordinates the sustainability management.



About CIRA - Cercle Investor Relations Austria

The Cercle Investor Relations Austria (CIRA) is the interest group for investor relations in Austria and comprises companies, investors and persons interested in the capital market. With its activities - and through the networking of its members - the association makes a fundamental contribution to the increased functioning of the capital market in Austria.

