AMAG Austria Metall : TITANAL® IN DER SPORTWELT ZUHAUSE

AMAG TITANAL® AT HOME IN THE WORLD OF SPORTS Interview with Marcel Hirscher, eight-time overall World Cup winner, six-time Slalom and RTL overall World Cup winner, seven-time World Champion, two-time Olympic Champion and three-time Junior World Champion.

When did the idea of getting into ski production yourself come about? Was that always your follow-up plan or did the idea only mature when you came to terms with the end of your active career?

Hirscher: I have always played with the idea of creating my own brand of ski. The decision to finally embark on this journey and put my plan into action was made in June 2020. I have spent my whole life learning and working with skis as a product, and I am very proud of what we have achieved in the past few months. May I take the opportunity to say: Thank you to my team and all our supporters!

How much influence does the material really have on the success of a ski racer?

Hirscher: The material plays a very big role, of course. Most important is the exact set-up for the particular skier and his style. No one has used the word "set-up" as much as my team and I during the active years. We now try to pass on this experience to our athletes and our service team.

How do you rate the use of titanal in ski construction?

Hirscher: Titanal is an incredibly important component in ski construction. It starts with the milled aluminium moulds, plate systems and finally the component for a ski. There are countless compositions and of course we also work with different sheet thicknesses. AMAG has been a partner from the very beginning. We are very grateful for this and are pleased to have a company at our side that has a lot of experience and focuses on quality.