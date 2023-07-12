EcoVadis once again honors AMAG 2023 with the highest "Platinum" sta-tus

AMAG in the top one percent ("Top 1%") among global companies in the industry assessed by EcoVadis.

This award is further confirmation of AMAG's holistic sustainability ap-proach.



In 2023, AMAG also secured the "Platinum" top rating following a comprehensive audit by EcoVadis. The platform thereby praised AMAG's sustainability performance, placing it in the "Top 1%" of companies assessed within the "Precious Metals and Nonferrous Metals" category. Already in 2022, the best possible rating of "platinum" was achieved for the first time, following a gold rating in 2021.This means that AMAG has been in the top range of ratings for the third year in a row.

In the EcoVadis assessment, AMAG Austria Metall AG falls into the industrial category of "Precious Metals and Non-Ferrous Metals" and is rated in a total of 21 criteria and assessed in the four areas of Environment", "Labor and Human Rights", "Sustainable Procurement" and "Ethics".

For example, quantitative targets for circular economy are analyzed as well as energy consumption and greenhouse gases, the impact of operational activities on biodiversity, occupational safety risk management, and reduction of waste generation.

"With the repeated top ranking in the aluminum industry, EcoVadis validates our global leading position in the field of sustainability. We see this award as a clear signal to our customers and stakeholders that, in AMAG, they have a reliable and committed partner for a joint sustainable development" says Gerald Mayer, CEO of AMAG Austria Metall AG.

Sustainability is one of the four pillars, along with innovation, diversity and the human touch, on which AMAG's strategy is based. With more than 40 years of experience in recycling and an average scrap input rate of 70 to 80 percent, AMAG has become a world leader in recycling of aluminum, given its diverse product portfolio. Innovative closed-loop concepts close material cycles and guarantee the best possible use of re-sources. The key topic of the circular economy as part of the European Green Deal is being implemented in an exemplary manner. With a CO2 roadmap for decarbonization developed in 2021, AMAG is actively committed to climate protection and has set itself the ambitious goal of achieving CO2 neutrality at the Ranshofen site by the middle of the century.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the operator of an internationally recognized independent sustainability andCSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) rating platform. The global network helps companies better manage and communicate their CSR performance in a clear and traceable way. EcoVadis analyzes and evaluates the performance of companies using a set of questions, which is a method based on international sustainability standards. Worldwide, more than 100,000 companies in 175 countries and over 200 industries cooperate with EcoVadis.