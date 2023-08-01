AMAG Austria Metall : recently certified in compliance with Japanese industrial standard
Today at 03:32 am
AMAG recently certified in compliance with Japanese industrial standard
AMAG again receives JIS Mark Scheme certification ("Japanese industrial standard") for aluminum products according to JIS H 4000
JIS stands for highest quality and reliability
AMAG became the first European aluminum producer to be certified in 2020
In Japan, AMAG aluminum sheets and plates are mainly used in rail vehicles
AMAG was once again awarded the "JIS Mark Scheme" certificate in compliance with the JIS (Japanese industrial standards) for aluminum products according to JIS
H 4000. The company from Ranshofen has been recognized as a high-quality and reliable supplier with a strong commitment to the Japanese market. AMAG, as a
first European aluminum producer, had already been awarded the JIS seal of approval in 2020, which demands the highest of quality requirements in an international comparison.
The JIS certificate, issued by the Japanese Quality Assurance (JQA), enables AMAG to expand its existing product portfolio fort he Japanese market in areas for which
certification is mandatory. Aluminum sheets and plates from Ranshofen are currently used mainly in the manufacture of rail vehicles. The JIS certificate will open up further
areas of application in the architecture, the automotive and semiconductor.
This recertification was carried out within the framework of a comprehensive audit including material tests and is valid for another three years.
"The certification according to the Japanese industry standard, which is outstanding in an international comparison, confirms our high level of quality and reliability for our customers outside Japan as well. Several years ago we were the first European aluminum producer to be recognized for our commitment in Japan and are therefore particularly proud of our recertification," says Gerald Mayer, Chairman of the Board of Austria Metall AG.
AMAG - Austria Metall AG published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 07:31:07 UTC.
AMAG Austria Metall AG is an Austria-based holding group company. It manages its business through four operating divisions Metal, Casting, Rolling and Service. The Metal Division includes the 20 % interest held in the Alouette smelter, and is responsible within the AMAG Group for the production of primary aluminium, the control of metal flows, the hedging of AMAG's operating companies against aluminium price risk and the marketing of primary aluminium. Casting Division recycles aluminium scrap in order to produce high-quality casthouse alloys. Its product portfolio covers aluminium materials tailored to customer requirements in the form of ingots, sows and liquid aluminium. Rolling Division is responsible for the production and sale of rolled products (sheets, coils and plates), as well as precision and rolled plates. The rolling mill specialises in premium products for selected markets. Service Division's portfolio includes facility management (building and area management).