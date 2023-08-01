AMAG again receives JIS Mark Scheme certification ("Japanese industrial standard") for aluminum products according to JIS H 4000

JIS stands for highest quality and reliability

AMAG became the first European aluminum producer to be certified in 2020

In Japan, AMAG aluminum sheets and plates are mainly used in rail vehicles

AMAG was once again awarded the "JIS Mark Scheme" certificate in compliance with the JIS (Japanese industrial standards) for aluminum products according to JIS

H 4000. The company from Ranshofen has been recognized as a high-quality and reliable supplier with a strong commitment to the Japanese market. AMAG, as a

first European aluminum producer, had already been awarded the JIS seal of approval in 2020, which demands the highest of quality requirements in an international comparison.

The JIS certificate, issued by the Japanese Quality Assurance (JQA), enables AMAG to expand its existing product portfolio fort he Japanese market in areas for which

certification is mandatory. Aluminum sheets and plates from Ranshofen are currently used mainly in the manufacture of rail vehicles. The JIS certificate will open up further

areas of application in the architecture, the automotive and semiconductor.

This recertification was carried out within the framework of a comprehensive audit including material tests and is valid for another three years.

"The certification according to the Japanese industry standard, which is outstanding in an international comparison, confirms our high level of quality and reliability for our customers outside Japan as well. Several years ago we were the first European aluminum producer to be recognized for our commitment in Japan and are therefore particularly proud of our recertification," says Gerald Mayer, Chairman of the Board of Austria Metall AG.