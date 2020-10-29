AMAG Austria Metall : reports Q1-Q3/2020 EBITDA of EUR 79.8 million

volumes in the Casting and Rolling Divisions - especially in the transport sector and in the distribution area - accompanied by a change in the product mix and lower price levels. The Casting Division achieved an EBITDA of EUR 4.9 million, compared with EUR 6.2 million in the previous year. EBITDA in the Rolling Division amounted to EUR 42,3 million compared with EUR 89.9 million in the previous year. Positive effects resulted from the successful adjustment of the cost structure to changes in capacity utilisation. In particular, more favourable raw material and energy costs in the Metal Division contributed significantly to the group result with an increase in EBITDA by 91 % to EUR 34.4 million.

EBIT amounted to EUR 17.7 million, compared with EUR 47.9 million in the previous year. Net income after taxes decreased from EUR 30.0 million to EUR 11.1 million.

Cash flow from operating activities reported a very positive level

of EUR 102.3 million in difficult market conditions (Q1-Q3/2019:

EUR 108.3 million). In the first three quarters of 2020, cash flow from investing activities amounted to EUR -39.7 million, compared with EUR -58.2 million in the prior- year equivalent period. As a consequence, free cash flow increased significantly to EUR 62.7 million, compared with EUR 50.0 million in the previous year.

Net debt improved tangibly from EUR 292.9 million at the end of 2019 to EUR 250.6 million as of September 30, 2020. The gearing ratio stood at 41.2 % on September 30, 2020, compared with 47.3 % at the end of 2019.

"Our strategic focus on innovation and specialty products for various sectors, as well as sustainability, forms the basis for our solid business growth within a volatile environment. In combination with the adjustment of our structural costs to align with current capacity utilisation, we achieved a satisfactory result given the difficult economic situation. With the completion of our acquisition of a majority interest in Germany's Aircraft Philipp Group, we are consistently pursuing our strategic path in the direction of value creation and our proximity to customers," comments Gerald Mayer, AMAG's CEO.

