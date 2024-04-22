AMAG WINS AT AWARD CEREMONY: SPECIAL AWARDS FROM AIRBUS FOR INNOVATION, SUSTAINABILITY AND QUALITY

AMAG honoured for the third time in a row for outstanding quality and delivery reliability ("Accredited Supplier Award")

Special awards in the areas of innovation and sustainability

AMAG's strategic focus on innovation and sustainability confirmed

During this year's 'Airbus SQIP Day' on 4th April 2024 in Toulouse, AMAG was honoured with three awards. Airbus presented awards for outstanding achievements in the supply chain as part of the Supply Chain & Quality Improvement Program (SQIP).

AMAG has received the third Airbus Accredited Supplier Award in a row. This award confirms AMAG's exceptional performance in terms of quality and delivery reliability over an extended period of time.

The Ranshofen site was the only rolling mill in the Airbus supply chain to receive an award in the category innovation for successfully implementing the Smart Factory to test material samples for the aircraft industry. The facility produces and tests up to 500,000 material samples annually, fully automatic and with the support of artificial intelligence.

AMAG was recognised for its comprehensive commitment to sustainability and the unique transparency and quality of its verification process.

"Innovation and sustainability as key pillars of our strategy define the framework for our constant striving for quality leadership and customer satisfaction. It makes us very proud that the success of these endeavours has been honoured by Airbus with three awards. This also shows that a truly Austrian company with research and production in Austria can be successful on the international aviation market," says Dr Helmut Kaufmann, CEO and COO of AMAG Austria Metall AG.

AMAG and Airbus - almost 30 years of successful co-operation

AMAG and Airbus have enjoyed a successful partnership since 1995. The largest multi-year supply contract between AMAG and Airbus to date was signed in autumn 2023. Over the next few years, AMAG will supply Airbus with certified aluminium sheets and plates, which will mainly be used for the structure and outer skin of all Airbus aircraft families. AMAG has been producing ready-to-install components for the aviation industry at the two German sites (AMAG Components) for three years. In this combination, AMAG offers its customers a globally unique production chain from recycling, casting and rolling to finished aluminium aerospace components.