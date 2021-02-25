Log in
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG

(AMAG)
PRESS RELEASE : AMAG Austria Metall AG: Solid result in a year impacted by COVID

02/25/2021 | 01:31am EST
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Annual Reports/Annual Result 
 
Ranshofen - 
 
* Revenue of EUR 904.2 million below prior-year level due to volume, mix and 
  price factors (2019: EUR 1,066.0 million) 
* EBITDA of EUR 108.2 million in a challenging market environment 
  (2019: EUR 143.0 million) 
* Successful adjustment of material and structural costs to capacity utilisation 
* Net income after taxes clearly positive at EUR 11.6 million (2019: EUR 38.6 
  million) 
* Cash flow from operating activities of EUR 107.3 million at the level of 
  EBITDA (2019: EUR 139.9 million) 
* Free cash flow of EUR 45.1 million at a high level 
* Proposed dividend of EUR 0.50 per share 
* Consistent strategy implementation: Acquisition of Aircraft Philipp, market 
  launch of new products 
* Outlook for 2021: Too early for earnings forecast due to uncertain market 
  environment 
 
 
After a satisfactory start to the first quarter, the 2020 financial year of AMAG 
Austria Metall AG was significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Considerable reductions in demand in the second quarter were followed by a 
slight recovery over the summer months. Before the end of the year, a tangible 
recovery in the order situation was recorded in all AMAG customer segments - 
with the exception of the aircraft area. 
 
Gerald Mayer, CEO of AMAG: "The year 2020 highlighted in particular the 
importance of a solid business model and a stable financial position. We have 
achieved a lot during a challenging period, successfully adjusting structural 
costs to lower capacity utilisation in the short term, as well as developing the 
company strategically during the crisis. We have, for example, achieved initial 
marketing successes with around 30 new products, and by investing in Aircraft 
Philipp we have seized the opportunity to extend our value chain." 
 
Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic was reflected in significantly lower demand, 
especially from the transport area and from distribution. The AMAG Group's total 
shipment volume of 404,800 tonnes was around 8 % below the previous year's 
level. AMAG's revenue trends were also affected by the aluminium price being 
around 4 % lower on average (USD 1,730/tonne compared with USD 1,811/tonne in 
2019) as well as a stronger EUR against the USD. After EUR 1,066 million in the 
previous year, revenue of EUR 904.2 million was achieved in the 2020 financial 
year. 
 
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) decreased 
year-on-year from EUR 143.0 million to EUR 108.2 million. This reduction 
particularly reflects lower shipment volumes in the Rolling and Casting 
divisions as well as changes in the product mix as a consequence of the COVID-19 
pandemic. The Metal Division benefited especially from lower raw material costs 
and the higher shipment volume. 
 
For the reasons outlined, the operating result (EBIT) amounted to EUR 25.3 
million in the 2020 financial year, compared with EUR 61.1 million in the 
previous year. At EUR 11.6 million, a clearly positive net result after taxes 
was achieved (2019: EUR 38.6 million). 
 
After record cash flow from operating activities of EUR 139.9 million in the 
2019 financial year, high cash flow of EUR 107.3 million was also achieved in 
the 2020 reporting year. Taking into account cash flow from investing activities 
of EUR -62.2 million (2019: EUR -76.4 million), free cash flow remained at a 
high level of EUR 45.1 million (2019: EUR 63.5 million). 
 
The key balance sheet figures reflect AMAG's stable position. Net financial debt 
stood at EUR 316.8 million as of December 31, 2020, compared with EUR 292.9 
million as of the end of the 2019 financial year. Cash and cash equivalents rose 
from EUR 267.3 million as of the end of the 2019 financial year to EUR 304.9 
million as of December 31, 2020. Equity stood at EUR 601.4 million as of the end 
of the 2020 financial year (December 31, 2019: EUR 619.3 million), while the 
gearing ratio amounted to 52.7 % (December 31, 2019: 47.3 %). 
 
 
Proposed dividend: 
The Management Board will propose to the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting a 
year-on-year unchanged dividend of EUR 0.50 per share. This corresponds to a 
dividend yield of around 2 % in relation to the year-end closing price of the 
AMAG share of EUR 29.90. As in the previous year, the Annual General Meeting 
will be held in virtual form on April 13, 2021. The dividend payment date is 
April 20, 2021. 
 
 
Outlook: 
Current economic activity continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, 
despite increasing improvements in recent months. 
 
Gerald Mayer, CEO of AMAG: "Due to the encouraging trend in new order intake 
from many industries relevant to AMAG, we expect good capacity utilisation of 
our plants in the first months of 2021. Above all, thanks to our high level of 
innovation as well as our business model, which is geared towards 
sustainability, we are well equipped for the expected market recovery and 
upcoming challenges, despite remaining uncertainties." 
 
Market research institute CRU expects significant growth rates in global demand 
for both primary aluminium and aluminium rolled products in the coming years. In 
2021, the decrease in demand from 2020 is to be offset by an increase of around 
7 % in each case. 
 
Business trends for the full year 2021 will depend to a large extent on the 
further course of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated effects on the industries 
relevant to AMAG. For this reason, it is still too early to provide a forecast 
for earnings in the 2021 financial year. 
 
 
Annual Report 2020: 
The 2020 annual report is available for downloading from the investor relations 
area of the AMAG website from now on. This consists of the comprehensive 
financial report including the non-financial statement as well as a magazine 
summarising the most important information on 2020 business performance. 
 
 
AMAG - key figures: 
 _____________________________________________________________________________ 
|EUR_millions_____|_______________2020|_______________2019|_____________Change| 
|Shipments in     |            404,800|            440,300|             -8.1 %| 
|tonnes___________|___________________|___________________|___________________| 
|of which external|                   |                   |                   | 
|shipments in     |            378,200|            406,600|             -7.0 %| 
|tonnes___________|___________________|___________________|___________________| 
|Revenue__________|______________904.2|____________1,066.0|____________-15.2_%| 
|EBITDA___________|______________108.2|______________143.0|____________-24.3_%| 
|EBIT_____________|_______________25.3|_______________61.1|____________-58.5_%| 
|Net income after |               11.6|               38.6|            -69.9 %| 
|taxes____________|___________________|___________________|___________________| 
|Cash flow from   |                   |                   |                   | 
|operating        |              107.3|              139.9|            -23.3 %| 
|activities_______|___________________|___________________|___________________| 
|Cash flow from   |                   |                   |                   | 
|investing        |              -62.2|              -76.4|             18.6 %| 
|activities_______|___________________|___________________|___________________| 
|Employees1)______|______________1,991|______________2,000|_____________-0.5_%| 
 
 
 ______________________________________________________________________________ 
|EUR_millions|____December_31,_2020|____December_31,_2019|_______________Change| 
|Equity______|________________601.4|________________619.3|_______________-2.9_%| 
|Equity_ratio|_______________38.8_%|_______________41.2_%|____________________-| 
|Gearing_____|_______________52.7_%|_______________47.3_%|____________________-| 
 
1) Average number of employees (full-time equivalents) including temporary help 
workers and excluding apprentices. Includes the respective share of personnel 
from the interests in the Alouette smelter (20 %) and Aircraft Philipp (70 %). 
 
 
About the AMAG Group 
 
AMAG is a leading Austrian premium supplier of high-quality aluminium cast and 
flat rolled products for highly varied industries such as the aircraft, 
automotive, sports equipment, lighting, mechanical engineering, construction and 
packaging industries. The Canadian smelter Alouette, in which AMAG holds a 20 % 
interest, produces high-quality primary aluminium, while safeguarding an 
exemplary net ecological impact. In addition, AMAG holds a 70 % stake in the 
German company Aircraft Philipp based in Übersee am Chiemsee, an established 
manufacturer of ready-to-install metal parts for the aerospace industry. 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Investor contact: 
Christoph M. Gabriel 
Head of Investor Relations 
AMAG Austria Metall AG 
Lamprechtshausenerstrasse 61 
5282 Ranshofen, Austria 
Tel.:   +43 (0) 7722-801-3821 
Email: investorrelations@amag.at 
 
Press contact: 
Leopold Pöcksteiner 
Head of Group Communications and Marketing 
AMAG Austria Metall AG 
Lamprechtshausenerstrasse 61 
5282 Ranshofen, Austria 
Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-2205 
Email: publicrelations@amag.at 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2021 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG 1.23% 32.9 Delayed Quote.10.03%
