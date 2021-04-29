Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. AMAG Austria Metall AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMAG   AT00000AMAG3

AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG

(AMAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : AMAG Austria Metall AG reports positive earnings development in Q1 2021

04/29/2021 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Quarterly Report 
 
Ranshofen - 
 
* Favourable market environment in all AMAG segments, with the exception of 
  aircraft 
* Revenue increased to EUR 251.2 million (Q1 2020: EUR 246.4 million) 
* EBITDA of EUR 30.3 million after EUR 36.5 million in Q1 2020 
* Earnings' contribution of approximately 11,000 tonnes of primary metal shifted 
  to Q2 2021 due to delayed departure of a transport ship at the Alouette plant 
  in Canada 
* Net income after taxes clearly positive again at EUR 5.1 million after three 
  quarters of short-time work (Q1 2020: EUR 11.5 million) 
* Outlook for 2021: EBITDA between EUR 125 million and EUR 140 million based on 
  current market assumptions 
 
 
AMAG Austria Metall AG confidently started into 2021 after tangible economic 
improvements in Q4 2020. Q1 2021 showed a positive trend in orders in all areas 
relevant to AMAG, with the exception of the aircraft industry. 
 
The AMAG Group's revenue increased to EUR 251.2 million in the current quarter 
due to solid shipment volumes and higher aluminium price (Q1 2020: EUR 246.4 
million). With a shipment volume of 98,500 tonnes in Q1 2021, the AMAG Group was 
at a similar level compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Q1 2020: 
99,600 tonnes), though 11,000 tonnes of primary aluminium were not recognised 
for the quarter as a result of the delayed departure of a transport ship. 
 
With the effects of COVID-19 still affecting the quarter and the delayed 
shipment mentioned above, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and 
amortisation (EBITDA) was a solid EUR 30.3 million after EUR 36.5 million in Q1 
2020. 
 
The Metal division benefitted from attractive aluminium and alumina prices. 
Production at the Alouette plant in Canada is progressing at a consistently 
stable level. EBITDA amounted to EUR 10.3 million in total in Q1 2021 (Q1 2020: 
EUR 13.4 million). 
 
The Casting division took advantage of the positive market environment in the 
automotive industry and generated EBITDA of EUR 3.5 million in the reporting 
quarter after EUR 1.4 million in Q1 of the previous year. 
 
EBITDA in the Rolling division reflects the clear improvement in the order 
intake situation overall, despite the negative impact of changes in the product 
mix due to COVID-19. With EUR 17.4 million in Q1 2021, EBITDA was below the Q1 
2020 level of EUR 22.1 million. 
 
With depreciation and amortisation unchanged quarter-on-quarter at EUR -21.0 
million, the AMAG Group generated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 
EUR 9.3 million (Q1 2020: EUR 15.5 million). 
 
The net income after taxes was clearly positive again in the reporting quarter 
at EUR 5.1 million after three quarters of short-time work (Q1 2020: EUR 11.5 
million). 
 
The cash flow from operating activities currently amounts to EUR 3.7 million (Q1 
2020: EUR 14.9 million) and, above all, reflects the change in working capital 
due to the price of aluminium and shipments. With the cash flow from investing 
activities virtually unchanged at EUR -15.8 million (Q1 2020: EUR -15.0 
million), the free cash flow thus amounts to EUR -12.2 million (Q1 2020: EUR - 
0.1 million). 
 
Net financial debt is consistently solid at EUR 326.7 million as of March 31, 
2021 (December 31, 2020: EUR 316.8 million). Liquidity was at EUR 315.5 million 
as of March 31, 2021 after EUR 304.9 million as of December 31, 2020. 
 
Outlook for 2021: 
 
The economic environment is currently positive. As anticipated, the aircraft 
industry is still influenced by the effects of COVID-19. 
 
Gerald Mayer, CEO of AMAG Austria Metall AG, said: "Shipments matched the 
excellent pre-crisis level in the first quarter. The decline in sales volume in 
the aircraft sector was compensated by increases in other segments, including 
automotive in particular. The positive market sentiment is there and in order to 
fulfil customers' strong demand, we currently have around 50 open positions at 
the Ranshofen plant." 
 
The continuous attractive price level for aluminium and alumina is having a 
positive influence on earnings development in the Metal division. The market 
environment for recycled cast alloys and aluminium flat rolled products is 
developing well. However, the product mix in the Rolling division will still be 
affected by COVID-19 this year. Shipping volumes for the aircraft industry are 
expected to be at a similar level compared to 2020. 
 
On the basis of the current market situation and the assumptions made, the 
Management Board is expecting an EBITDA for the year in the range of EUR 125 to 
EUR 140 million. 
 
 
AMAG - key figures: 
 _____________________________________________________________________________ 
|in_EUR_million___|____________Q1_2021|____________Q1_2020|_____________Change| 
|Shipments in     |             98,500|             99,600|             -1.1 %| 
|tonnes___________|___________________|___________________|___________________| 
|of which external|                   |                   |                   | 
|shipments in     |             92,600|             93,600|             -1.1 %| 
|tonnes___________|___________________|___________________|___________________| 
|Revenue__________|______________251.2|______________246.4|_____________+2.0_%| 
|EBITDA___________|_______________30.3|_______________36.5|____________-17.0_%| 
|EBIT_____________|________________9.3|_______________15.5|____________-39.8_%| 
|Net income after |                5.1|               11.5|            -55.3 %| 
|taxes____________|___________________|___________________|___________________| 
|Cash flow from   |                   |                   |                   | 
|operating        |                3.7|               14.9|            -75.4 %| 
|activities_______|___________________|___________________|___________________| 
|Cash flow from   |                   |                   |                   | 
|investing        |              -15.8|              -15.0|             +5.6 %| 
|activities_______|___________________|___________________|___________________| 
|Employees1)______|______________2,111|______________1,992|_____________+6.0_%| 
 
 
 ______________________________________________________________________________ 
|in_EUR_million|______March_31,_2021|___December_31,_2020|_______________Change| 
|Equity________|_______________604.0|_______________601.4|_______________+0.4_%| 
|Equity_ratio__|______________37.0_%|______________38.8_%|_____________________| 
|Gearing_______|______________54.1_%|______________52.7_%|_____________________| 
 
1) Average number of employees (full-time equivalents) including temporary help 
workers and excluding apprentices. Includes the employees of the Alouette 
smelter (20 %) and Aircraft Philipp. 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Investor contact: 
Christoph M. Gabriel, BSc 
Head of Investor Relations 
AMAG Austria Metall AG 
Lamprechtshausenerstrasse 61 
5282 Ranshofen, Austria 
Tel.:   +43 (0) 7722-801-3821 
e-mail: investorrelations@amag.at 
 
Press contact: 
Leopold Pöcksteiner 
Head of Corporate Communications 
AMAG Austria Metall AG 
Lamprechtshausenerstrasse 61 
5282 Ranshofen, Austria 
Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-2205 
e-mail: publicrelations@amag.at 
 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG 0.00% 34 Delayed Quote.13.71%
All news about AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG
01:31aPRESS RELEASE  : AMAG Austria Metall AG reports positive earnings development in..
DJ
04/16AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/13AMAG AUSTRIA METALL  : dividend notice
PU
04/13AMAG AUSTRIA METALL  : Results of voting at the 10th Annual General Meeting
PU
03/29PRESS RELEASE  : AMAG Austria Metall AG / Notification concerning transactions b..
DJ
03/16EANS-GENERAL MEETING  : AMAG Austria Metall AG / -3-
DJ
03/16EANS-GENERAL MEETING : AMAG Austria Metall AG / -2-
DJ
03/16EANS-GENERAL MEETING  : AMAG Austria Metall AG / Invitation to the General Meeti..
DJ
02/25PRESS RELEASE  : AMAG Austria Metall AG: Solid result in a year impacted by COVI..
DJ
2020AMAG AUSTRIA METALL  : reports Q1-Q3/2020 EBITDA of EUR 79.8 million
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 090 M 1 322 M 1 322 M
Net income 2021 31,7 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
Net Debt 2021 317 M 385 M 385 M
P/E ratio 2021 37,9x
Yield 2021 1,91%
Capitalization 1 199 M 1 450 M 1 455 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,39x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 1 783
Free-Float 6,86%
Chart AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG
Duration : Period :
AMAG Austria Metall AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 33,00 €
Last Close Price 34,00 €
Spread / Highest target 1,47%
Spread / Average Target -2,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gerald Mayer Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Herbert Ortner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Kaufmann Chief Operating Officer
Robert Hofer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Maximilian Angermeier Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG13.71%1 450
NORSK HYDRO ASA36.38%13 442
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED46.35%11 045
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED50.73%10 920
ALCOA CORPORATION58.31%6 851
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY15.38%6 028
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ