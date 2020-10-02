Log in
AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.    AMAG

AMAG PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AMAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Press Releases

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10/02/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Covis Group S.à.r.l. Stockholders will receive $13.75 for each share of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $647 million and is expected to close in November 2020.

If you are a stockholder of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/amag/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-amag-pharmaceuticals-inc-301144970.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2020
