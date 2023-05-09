Advanced search
    DISH   JE00BG12QT70

AMALA FOODS PLC

(DISH)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:10 2023-05-09 am EDT
0.1700 GBX   +13.33%
01:42pAmala Foods reviews reverse takeover options
AN
04/19Amala Foods shares re-admitted as considers potential takeover
AN
03/31Parkmead profit hurt by impairment; Shearwater warns
AN
Amala Foods reviews reverse takeover options

05/09/2023 | 01:42pm EDT
Amala Foods PLC - cash shell - Further to announcement of April 19, says the company has been reviewing several potential transactions and has prepared a shortlist of reverse takeover opportunities in various sectors including healthcare, natural resources, and technology. Points out it has sufficient funding to undertake a reverse takeover.

Current stock price: 0.17 pence, up 13% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 68%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

