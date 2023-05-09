Amala Foods reviews reverse takeover options

Amala Foods PLC - cash shell - Further to announcement of April 19, says the company has been reviewing several potential transactions and has prepared a shortlist of reverse takeover opportunities in various sectors including healthcare, natural resources, and technology. Points out it has sufficient funding to undertake a reverse takeover.

Current stock price: 0.17 pence, up 13% in London on Tuesday

12-month change: down 68%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

